He may be getting on a bit now, but Wesley Sneijder will surely go down as one of the most gifted attacking midfielders of his generation.

The 33-year-old broke through as a youngster at Ajax before playing for Real Madrid and Inter Milan, winning La Liga, Serie A and the Champions League on the way.

If that wasn't enough, the creative technician is now the Netherlands' most capped player of all-time on 131 appearances, and he's also his country's tenth-highest leading scorer with 31 goals.

Sneijder has been at Galatasaray since January 2013, registering 45 goals in 173 matches, however the Turkish giants could only manage a fourth-place finish last season.

With that in mind, the Dutchman's agent has been speaking about his client's immediate future and hinted at a very surprising transfer this summer.

Sneijder interested in surprising move

Guido Albers has confirmed that Sneijder is interested in leaving Galatasaray after a four-and-a-half year stay and has identified his most preferred destination.

The playmaker's representative told Il Secolo XIX, via Goal: "He (Sneijder) wants to go to Sampdoria, it is his first choice among all clubs interested.

"Wesley has always won over the fans wherever he's gone, (that's) never (been) a problem, never a controversy."

Sampdoria were the definition of mid-table last season - winning 12, drawing 12 and losing 14 of their 38 league games to amass 48 points and finish tenth in Serie A.

Sneijder's replacement?

This news comes on the same day that Galatasaray completed the signing of Younes Belhanda for €8million from Dynamo Kyiv on a four-year deal.

The talented Morocco international impressed during his season on loan at high-flying Nice, who finished third in Ligue 1, and plays in exactly the same position as Sneijder.

Belhanda may have been identified by Gala as the Dutch international's replacement in the number ten role, and at 27, he comfortably has more years left in the tank in relation to Sneijder.

Their new signing is clearly hoping that Wesley stays at the club, stating: "Playing with Sneijder will be a great pride for me and I am very excited to play with very technical and good footballers."

The last time Sneijder was in Italy, he won the treble with Inter, formed a devastating partnership with the likes of Samuel Eto'o and Diego Milito and picked up several individual honours too.

Those included being named the 2010 UEFA Club Midfielder of the Year, coming fourth in the 2010 Ballon d'Or, and earning a place in the FIFA FIFPro World XI.

Do YOU think Sneijder still has what it takes to perform at the highest level? Where do YOU think he should go this summer? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

