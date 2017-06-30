A busy summer transfer window awaits Arsenal, but the club's fans are only interested in one thing at the moment: Alexis Sanchez's future.

Rumours surrounding where the Chilean will play next season have somewhat quietened while he's been at the Confederations Cup, but rest assured, they'll resurface soon enough.

Losing Sanchez would be nothing short of a disaster for Arsenal, following a season where they were so reliant on the 28-year-old and finished outside of the top four.

Sanchez is indispensable, and while the likes of Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez have been lined up as potential replacements, neither can offer what he does.

Fast, creative and lethal in front of goal, Sanchez is world class through and through and without him - well, it's not worth thinking about for Arsenal fans.

Arsene Wenger has previously insisted both he and Mesut Ozil will sign new deals this summer but time is quite literally running out, with both players into the final 12 months of their contracts.

But what does Sanchez make of the whole situation? Well, in a press conference on international duty, the Chile star was asked about what the future holds.

More specifically, Sanchez was asked by Sky Sports' Byran Swanson what the chances are of him staying at Arsenal this summer.

And his eight-word response was rather concerning: "I don't know, my friend, I don't know."

Sanchez was pushed further by being asked whether he will be Claudio Bravo's teammate at Manchester City next season. Here's how the conversation went down.

QUESTION: "Will you be a teammate of Claudio Bravo at Manchester City next season?"

ANSWER: "[Laughs]. Good question! Right now I'm focused on the Confederations Cup. When this is finished I will see if I stay or if I go. I don't know."

QUESTION: "Is it clear in your mind, or have you not decided?"

ANSWER: "Yes it's clear, but I can't tell you [laughing]".

Sanchez has made a decision on his future but he isn't willing to share it just yet. What a tease.

Arsenal fans will find his comments worrying regardless. Not only did he say "I don't know" when asked about staying, but he didn't rule out joining Bravo at City.

Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly favourites to sign Sanchez this summer after known admirers Bayern Munich pulled out of the race.

According to Bayern's president, Uli Hoeness, they cannot afford to spend €100 millon on players like Sanchez who are in their late-20s.

