Jamie Carragher responds to El Hadji Diouf's swipe with brilliant tweet

It seems El Hadji Diouf has to take swipes at Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher just to stay relevant.

The former Senegal international is constantly slagging off his two former Liverpool teammates for no reason other than to get his name mentioned.

And he did so again earlier this week.

In an interview with BBC Africa, Diouf was talking about his career at Liverpool.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the forward was incredible during his three season spell on Merseyside considering the way he often speaks about Carragher and Gerrard.

But six goals in 79 appearances suggests otherwise. And yet it still doesn’t stop him taking on two Liverpool icons.

Diouf slams Carragher

In his most recent interview, he said this about Carragher:

"As for Jamie Carragher," said Diouf. "If he wasn't a Scouser he was never going to play football in life.

"I'm sorry for him. I only have this to say for him."

But Diouf wasn’t done there. He also took on Gerrard by saying: "I am Mr El Hadji Diouf, Mr Senegal but he is Mr Liverpool and Senegal is bigger than Liverpool and he has to know that."

Carragher hits back, again

But Carragher isn’t the person to take that kind of criticism and ignore it.

He’s previously hit back at Diouf by saying: “He has one of the worst strike rates of any forward in Liverpool history. He's the only no. 9 ever to go through a whole season without scoring, in fact he's probably the only no. 9 of any club to do that. He was always the last one to get picked in training."

And after this latest interview, Carragher took to Twitter. This time, instead of stooping down to Diouf’s level and slamming him, he just tweeted a picture of his six-a-side team with the caption: “Thursday night 6 a side @the_brunny winners Again! Another thing the king of Senegal hasn't done!!”

A classy response.

What Gerrard has said about Diouf

While Carragher is often biting back at Diouf, Gerrard doesn’t usually rise to the bait. However, he did have some choice words for the controversial striker in his autobiography.

''I wasn't Diouf's No 1 fan," wrote Gerrard.

"Being around Melwood and Anfield I knew which players were hungry, which players had Liverpool at heart. Diouf was just interested in himself.

"His attitude was all wrong. I felt he wasn't really a***d about putting his body on the line to get Liverpool back at the top."

We don’t think there will be too many people taking Diouf’s side over Carragher and Gerrard…

