GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Carragher and Diouf.

Jamie Carragher responds to El Hadji Diouf's swipe with brilliant tweet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It seems El Hadji Diouf has to take swipes at Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher just to stay relevant.

The former Senegal international is constantly slagging off his two former Liverpool teammates for no reason other than to get his name mentioned.

And he did so again earlier this week.

Article continues below

In an interview with BBC Africa, Diouf was talking about his career at Liverpool.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the forward was incredible during his three season spell on Merseyside considering the way he often speaks about Carragher and Gerrard.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Cody Rhodes reveals the biggest lesson John Cena taught him

Cody Rhodes reveals the biggest lesson John Cena taught him

Liverpool to make surprise move for left back this summer [Mirror]

Liverpool to make surprise move for left back this summer [Mirror]

Liverpool ready to smash their transfer record with £70m bid [Mirror]

Liverpool ready to smash their transfer record with £70m bid [Mirror]

But six goals in 79 appearances suggests otherwise. And yet it still doesn’t stop him taking on two Liverpool icons.

Diouf slams Carragher

In his most recent interview, he said this about Carragher:

"As for Jamie Carragher," said Diouf. "If he wasn't a Scouser he was never going to play football in life.

"I'm sorry for him. I only have this to say for him."

But Diouf wasn’t done there. He also took on Gerrard by saying: "I am Mr El Hadji Diouf, Mr Senegal but he is Mr Liverpool and Senegal is bigger than Liverpool and he has to know that."

Carragher hits back, again

But Carragher isn’t the person to take that kind of criticism and ignore it.

He’s previously hit back at Diouf by saying: “He has one of the worst strike rates of any forward in Liverpool history. He's the only no. 9 ever to go through a whole season without scoring, in fact he's probably the only no. 9 of any club to do that. He was always the last one to get picked in training."

Manchester City v Liverpool

And after this latest interview, Carragher took to Twitter. This time, instead of stooping down to Diouf’s level and slamming him, he just tweeted a picture of his six-a-side team with the caption: “Thursday night 6 a side @the_brunny winners Again! Another thing the king of Senegal hasn't done!!”

A classy response.

What Gerrard has said about Diouf

While Carragher is often biting back at Diouf, Gerrard doesn’t usually rise to the bait. However, he did have some choice words for the controversial striker in his autobiography.

''I wasn't Diouf's No 1 fan," wrote Gerrard.

"Being around Melwood and Anfield I knew which players were hungry, which players had Liverpool at heart. Diouf was just interested in himself.

"His attitude was all wrong. I felt he wasn't really a***d about putting his body on the line to get Liverpool back at the top."

Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers - Premier League

We don’t think there will be too many people taking Diouf’s side over Carragher and Gerrard…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Jordan Henderson
Jamie Carragher
El-Hadji Diouf
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
Daniel Sturridge

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Liverpool to make surprise move for left back this summer [Mirror]

Liverpool to make surprise move for left back this summer [Mirror]

Liverpool ready to smash their transfer record with £70m bid [Mirror]

Liverpool ready to smash their transfer record with £70m bid [Mirror]

Watch: Ronaldo did something brilliant to Quaresma and Moutinho after missed pens

Watch: Ronaldo did something brilliant to Quaresma and Moutinho after missed pens

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again