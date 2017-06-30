Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor is happening whether boxing and UFC fans like it or not, and it's bound to be an unmissable fight no matter what the outcome will be.

Many believe McGregor is an undeniable underdog against Mayweather because of the vast difference in boxing experience between the two sports stars, as one hasn't fought in a professional boxing match, while the other is one more win away from being 50-0.

The super fight of the century will take place on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and both fighters are already training hard for what could be the first ever billion dollar fight in the history of the sport.

Several boxing and MMA fans are excited to see arguably the best stars of their respective sports go head to head, as not only will it be a show of talent in the ring, but also an interesting spectacle in the build up thanks to their expertise when it comes to trash talking.

Money released his training video yesterday to show how, despite his age, he is still good enough to come out of retirement and step back into the ring. McGregor, however, saw this as the perfect opportunity to take a shot at the undefeated boxer.

Pointing out his static footwork, McGregor took a swipe at Mayweather by tweeting at him: "You are in quicksand."

This drew a mixed reaction from fans on Twitter, as some loved the UFC fighter's cockiness, while others were quick to highlight the Irishman's inexperience inside the ring.

Nevertheless, Mayweather vs McGregor is bound to be a spectacle, both inside and outside of the ring. This should make the fight a classic despite the fact many see it as a mismatch.

No doubt, the vast inexperience isn't going to bother the Notorious much, as he'll be likely only be looking for one outcome against Money - a knockout win.18 of his 21 wins as a professional MMA fighter have come via knockout, so you can bet that's the outcome he'll be looking for on August 26.

And he has already begun the trash talking in order to get inside Mayweather's head to increase the likelihood of making that a possibility.

