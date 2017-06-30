GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Morata and Rodriguez are expected to leave.

Real Madrid will target two players once James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata are sold

Zinedine Zidane could not have asked for a better first full season in charge at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos marched to a thoroughly impressive La Liga and Champions League double. The league campaign even saw a few outings for their 'B' side, which just goes to show how much depth they have in their squad.

There may be very little wrong with the current crop of players at the Bernabeu, but Real are still expected to have a busy summer.

Having struggled to accommodate James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata in his blistering front line, Zidane is likely to let them pursue their careers elsewhere.

The main thing, as far as Madrid are concerned, is that the talk of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving has died down.

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Cody Rhodes reveals the biggest lesson John Cena taught him

Liverpool to make surprise move for left back this summer [Mirror]

Liverpool ready to smash their transfer record with £70m bid [Mirror]

However, the question remains of who will replace the other two attackers. Real may not be strapped for cash, but they still need to sell the duo so that they can reinvest the money.

It's being reported, albeit via the Sun, that they have already identified the two men they want to replace Morata and Rodriguez, and they're pretty spectacular targets.

Real want two huge replacements 

The first, unsurprisingly, is Kylian Mbappe. Monaco may cash in on the 18-year-old after he notched up 26 goals in all competitions last term.

The striker seems to prefer a move to the Spanish capital above other options, so there's a good chance that deal will happen sooner or later.

Madrid's second target is a little more problematic, but it will have Chelsea worried nonetheless.

It's thought they will renew their interest in Eden Hazard if the funds become available.

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

The Belgian was instrumental in the Blues' title-winning campaign and he looked to have re-settled at Stamford Bridge after the disappointment of the 2015-2016 season.

So far, he has been noncommittal about a potential switch to the European champions.

"Of course I would consider it if Madrid made an offer," he said recently, per the Guardian.

"It would be great to win the Champions League. But Chelsea’s goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly, I do not know what will happen.

“I only know that I still have a contract with Chelsea for three seasons and that we just had an amazing 2016-17 campaign."

Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea? Have your say in the comments. 

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Liverpool to make surprise move for left back this summer [Mirror]

Liverpool ready to smash their transfer record with £70m bid [Mirror]

Watch: Ronaldo did something brilliant to Quaresma and Moutinho after missed pens

