The New York Knicks and former president of basketball operations Phil Jackson parted ways earlier this week as the team looks to shift directions after one of the toughest stretches in franchise history.

Now, the Knicks are looking for someone to replace Jackson, and several big-name candidates have emerged in recent days.

It was even reported that the Knicks may dig into the college ranks to find a new team president, as Kentucky coach John Calipari had allegedly reached out to the team to express interest in the position.

But, according to ESPN.com sources, the Knicks don't have interest in Coach Cal, at least not at this stage of their search, writes reporter Ian Begley:

"The Knicks, who parted ways with Phil Jackson on Wednesday, do not have interest in Calipari at the moment, sources said," Begley wrote.

Though Calipari has become one of the NCAA's best coaches, leading the Wildcats to the 2012 title, he hasn't had success at the NBA level, amassing a record of only 72-112 while coaching the New Jersey Nets from 1996 to 1999.

Perhaps it's for the best that the Knicks aren't interested in Calipari, because he has spent the last couple of days denying his interest in leaving Kentucky, saying on ESPN's Mike and Mike on Friday morning that he has had no contact with New York:

"There is no one on my behalf who called the Knicks," Calipari said. "There might be a college coach who inquired, but it wasn't me. I called my wife and asked, 'Was it you?'

"In my mind, I've got the best job in the country. I just can't see that there's anything out there that I'd want to leave for."

He also tweeted on Thursday night that he was fully committed to the Kentucky program and would be for the foreseeable future:

Other names on the Knicks radar reportedly include former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti, among others.

However, the team has a GM - Steve Mills - currently in place and he'll run the show as the Knicks focus on signing some big-name free agents to come in and play alongside star center Kristaps Porzingis.

The Knicks are also reportedly trying to find a trade partner for star forward Carmelo Anthony, who Jackson was willing to buy out before he was ousted from his role in New York.

No matter who the Knicks bring in to fill Jackson's position, it's shaping up to be a crazy summer in New York.