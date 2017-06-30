GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Javier Hernandez.

Javier Hernandez could make surprise move back to the Premier League

Manchester United fans have never quite got their heads round Louis van Gaal selling Javier Hernandez.

The Mexican was never the Red Devils' main striker and had a couple of frustrating seasons prior to his departure, but he was undoubtedly a useful player to have in their ranks.

On his day, the 29-year-old can be a deadly finisher and he remains highly-rated on the continent.

That's despite the fact that his time with Bayer Leverkusen hasn't always gone smoothly.

His first season in Germany went well enough, as he managed a career-best of 26 goals in 40 appearances.

This term, he's chipped in 13 in all competitions, but there have been problems behind the scenes.

Bild reported back in January that he was unpopular with his teammates, who apparently see him as a selfish player who doesn't contribute enough to general play.

If that's true, it wouldn't be all that surprising if he moved on this summer.

The German publication's latest reports suggest he could be making a surprise return to the Premier League, with Tottenham and West Ham both keen to facilitate his return.

Hernandez could return 

It's fair to say the Hammers' need is greatest. Slaven Bilic's side have serious problems up front, not least because of Andy Caroll and Andre Ayew's injury problems. Then there's their transfer policy, which when it comes to strikers, has been pretty disastrous.

As for Spurs, their interest in Chicarito reflects a disappointing campaign for Vincent Janssen. The Dutchman arrived at White Hart Lane from AZ Alkmaar as the Eredivisie's top scorer, but he hasn't replicated that form, scoring just one league goal from open play.

Portugal v Mexico: Group A - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

With just a year left on his contract, and perhaps because of his age, Hernandez could be available for as little as £15million, with Lyon the other club monitoring the situation.

Had Jose Mourinho got his way, the former United man would never have left Old Trafford.

"I found a sad club [here]," Mourinho said in March, per the Telegraph.

"Man Utd sold players that I would never sell, bought players that I would never buy. I would never sell Di Maria, Chicharito [Hernandez], Danny Welbeck. Never. No chance."

That's a ringing endorsement of the forward if ever there was one.

Who should sign Hernandez? Have your say in the comments. 

