One of the biggest incidents in professional wrestling history is the Montreal Screwjob that took place at Survivor Series in 1997 in a match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

In case you have been living under a rock for the past 20 years, the Montreal Screwjob was a real life incident where Vince McMahon purposefully cost The Hitman his WWF Championship match against HBK.

It is arguably the most talked-about match in the history of professional wrestling because of the way which it unfolded. It is still being talked about today as a Reddit user by the name of dynamicbambino7 recently posted a rare picture of Vince McMahon with a black eye thanks to a punch from Hart backstage after the Montreal Screwjob.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The reason why the Montreal Screwjob happened was that this was to be Hart's last match with the WWF before departing for WCW, and he didn't want to see his company's top title appearing on a rival promotion. Hart, however, didn't want to lose the title to Michaels, nor did he want to lose at Survivor Series as it was taking place in his home country of Canada.

Nevertheless, McMahon made the executive decision to have Hart lose the championship, and he did this by directly ordering the referee to call for the bell when Michaels put the Canadian in the sharpshooter. Even though he did not submit, Hart lost the title and HBK was crowned the new champion.

Article continues below

This angered The Hitman, as expected, as he drew out the letters 'WCW' in the air as the show finished, but it was also one of the pivotal moments of the Attitude Era as it led to the creation of the evil boss 'Mr. McMahon', one of WWE's biggest heels during the Attitude Era. An altercation then happened between Bret and Vince backstage.

Here is the photo of Vince McMahon's black eye in the following days after the Montreal Screwjob.

As you can see in the photo above, the WWE boss definitely does have a nice amount of swelling around his left eye. In the week after Survivor Series, McMahon gave an interview with Jim Ross about the incident, infamously saying how 'Bret screwed Bret', and even here you can still see some of his black eye is still present.

Bret Hart did an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about the incident in 2014, saying how the punch came about.

He said: “Somewhere in that conversation, I said, ‘If you’re still here after I get dressed, I’m going to punch you out.'

“It was the most beautiful uppercut punch you could ever imagine. I actually thought it would miss and go right up the side of his head, but I popped him right up like a cork was under his jaw and lifted him right off the hand. I broke my right hand just beneath the knuckle, and knocked Vince out cold.

He also said what he would have done to Michaels if he found out he was involved too, as the two had problems on and off the screen at the time.

“I would have choked Shawn out in the middle of the ring. I would have front-face locked him and ended the match.”

It took over ten years for The Hitman to return to WWE following this night due to bitterness towards the company, but the hatchet has since been buried and apologises between him, McMahon, and Michaels have been exchanged.

It is an incident, however, that will never be forgotten.

What did you think of the Montreal Screwjob? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms