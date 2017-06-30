Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward is expected to opt out of his contract when NBA free agency begins, making him one of the most sought-after players in the league this summer.

He has meetings lined up with the Jazz, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, all of whom are expected to be the top contenders to sign him to a new contract.

However, Boston fans may cool on the talented forward after they hear what he thinks of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who just led the Massachusetts-based Pats to yet another Super Bowl title.

In the video below, filmed by the Utah Jazz during the 2017 NFL playoffs, Hayward was asked to choose between Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. His answer is sure to anger a majority of Boston sports fans:

"Aaron Rodgers," Hayward quickly answers in the video. "I can't stand Tom Brady."

Hayward, an Indiana native, explained his feelings on Brady later in the video, which may (or may not) soften Boston fans' views of the Celtics' biggest free-agent target:

"I'm a Colts fan, so I can't stand him just because he plays for the Patriots," he said. "I think he's a good quarterback, it's just loyalty."

Hayward probably would have gone with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck if he was given that option, but the Colts didn't make it to the 2017 postseason.

The Jazz star's dislike of Brady can probably be traced back even farther, though, as the Colts and Patriots were heated rivals while Peyton Manning was calling plays for Indianapolis.

Hayward's dislike of Brady sparks a different question for Celtics fans, as coach Brad Stevens also grew up in Indianapolis and coached Hayward while he was at Butler. With such deep Indiana ties, it's probably safe to say Stevens has spent a solid portion of his life rooting against the Pats, too.

The Colts won the Super Bowl following the 2006 season, but Brady and the Pats have ruled the NFL since 2000, winning five NFL titles, including an incredible 24-point second-half comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI this February.

Boston fans are fiercely loyal to the Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins, but the chance to land Hayward this summer may be enough to look past his previous comments.

One thing is for sure, though - the Celtics won't be bringing Brady in for this free-agent meeting, unlike last summer when they tried to lure Kevin Durant to Boston.