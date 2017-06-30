In addition to reaching the FA Cup final, Chelsea regained the Premier League title in what was a very impressive 2016-17 campaign.

Antonio Conte lifted silverware in his first season in English football, the Blues will be back in the Champions League and they look pretty formidable in their 3-4-3 system.

Diego Costa was at the heart of Chelsea's success, top scoring with 22 goals in all competitions and rediscovering the form which made him one of Europe's most feared strikers.

Despite that, earlier this month, he was told by Conte that he is no longer in the Italian's plans moving forward and hence he's been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Pedro linked up well with Costa in Chelsea's attack last term, and the winger has sent a warning to his current employers over the potential implications of his compatriot leaving this summer.

Pedro sends Chelsea warning over Costa

The ex-Barcelona star told Cadena Ser radio, via The Independent: "We will see what happens to Diego but we don't know. He is obviously a very important player in attack for us.

"He has scored the majority of the goals for us this season. He is a player feared by defenders because he is fast. He scores with ease."

The Spaniard, who turns 30 next month, continued: "Diego gives you an added strength and more so in this league, because he is strong, he scores and he has good physical condition.

"If, eventually, it is confirmed that he will not continue with us, it will be a very big loss for us. It's early days, but I hope as a player and friend that he can stay with us."

Pedro also addressed Costa's relationship with manager Conte, following reports back in January of a training ground bust-up between the pair.

The Chelsea wideman, who himself scored 13 goals last season, added: "I don't know what type of relationship they have, but I think it's a good one.

"Diego has played everything, he has achieved all the goals that the coach set him. In the changing room and on the pitch, we haven't seen anything strange between them."

So, Pedro has made it clear that it would be a massive loss for Chelsea were they to sell Costa, but Conte seems to have made his mind up about the forward's future.

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a return to Atletico Madrid, even though their transfer ban means he wouldn't be able to play for them until January 2018.

Costa is quite open about his affection for Atleti, his desire to go back, and it'll be interesting to see where he will be playing his club football ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

