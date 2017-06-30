Jose Mourinho made the perfect start to his second summer transfer window as Manchester United manager earlier this month by signing Victor Lindelof for £30.75 million.

A new centre-back was desperately needed following a season where Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo all struggled - and Mourinho delivered exactly that in no time at all.

Next up is a new striker, with Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata reportedly close to completing a big-money move to Old Trafford.

United relied heavily on the goals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic last term and so Mourinho is prepared to spend big to sign a top-class replacement.

Other targets of the Red Devils' include Chelsea's Nemanja Matic, Monaco's Fabinho and Real Madrid's James Rodriguez.

It's anyone's guess at the moment how Mourinho's side will line up next season, though the Mirror recently took a good stab at predicting it. Here's their proposed XI:

David de Gea; Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Matteo Darmian; Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alvaro Morata, Ivan Perisic.

United fans would undoubtedly love for their starting line-up to look like that next season, but they've now had their say on how the XI should look.

Manchester Evening News ran a poll asking readers to vote for their preferred starting line-up and their preferred XI, which turned out to be 4-3-3.

Nearly 3,000 fans took part, with Paul Pogba the most selected player followed by Eric Bailly, David de Gea, Victor Lindelof and then Ander Herrera.

Check out their preferred XI below:

MANCHESTER UNITED FANS' 2017/18 XI

GK - David de Gea

RB - Antonio Valencia

CB - Eric Bailly

CB - Victor Lindelof

LB - Luke Shaw

CDM - Nemanja Matic

CM - Ander Herrera

CM - Paul Pogba

RW - Anthony Martial

ST - Alvaro Morata

LW - Henrikh Mkhitaryan

United fans selected Matic over Fabinho in midfield, while Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan made the cut ahead of Gareth Bale (716 votes), Ivan Perisic (531), Neymar (318) and Cristiano Ronaldo.

There were no real surprises in defence, with the only difference to the Mirror's predicted XI being Luke Shaw at left-back as opposed to Matteo Darmian.

Nevertheless, if United fans' wishes are granted, their starting line-up for 2017/18 will look very different to last season - you might even say it's one capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

