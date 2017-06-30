GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rafa Benitez took Newcastle straight back up .

Rafa Benitez is now serious about threats to leave Newcastle

Mike Ashley has got very little right in his running of Newcastle United, but appointing Rafa Benitez was a shrewd move.

A lot of fans will be looking forward to seeing how the club get on back in the Premier League next term under the Spaniard's guidance.

The Magpies have been relegated twice during Ashley's reign, but Benitez was powerless to stop their decline in 2015/2016. He was simply given the job far too late in the season.

Few expected him to drop down to the Championship, but to his credit, he stayed loyal and was rewarded as Newcastle narrowly beat Brighton to the title.

With such a high-profile boss in charge, Newcastle will be hoping to avoid another dogfight at the bottom and will want to make a real impact back in the top flight.

However, as important as the man in the dugout is, the reality is that their current squad is probably going to struggle.

Ashley needs to invest. Winger Christian Atsu is their only addition of the summer so far.

So, Newcastle fans, brace yourselves, as it could all be about to go horribly wrong.

Benitez has lost patience 

Reports have emerged suggesting that Benitez has grown so frustrated with the club's inactivity in the transfer market that he is genuinely considering quitting St James' Park.

Newcastle United v Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship

The Sun report that a change in the way transfers are going to be done as the latest source of his frustrations. The newspaper insist he is now 'serious' about his threats to walk out with just seven weeks to go until their season opener at home to Tottenham.

Newcastle have always paid for players up front, but they are now going to insist on instalments - starting with Eibar defender Florian Lejeune.

Miles Starforth of the Shields Gazette has also pointed to the fact that Liverpool have refused to loan them Sheyi Ojo. It means missing out on yet another target, with in-demand Tammy Abraham having already slipped through the net.

It seems ridiculous, although completely unsurprising, that Ashley would allow this to happen.

Here is a Champions League winner, who has spent his career at the very top, willing to manage Newcastle. They'd be mad to let him walk away, but that now looks like a genuine possibility if Ashley doesn't back him soon.

Should Benitez quit Newcastle? Have your say in the comments. 

