Can you really blame world-class footballers from heading over to China to earn a ridiculous amount of money?

Their football career may suffer by swapping Europe with Asia but, in China, they have the opportunity to pick up more money than they could ever imagine.

While the likes of Carlos Tevez, Hulk and Ezequiel Lavezzi have all effectively ended their footballing career, they are currently some of the best-paid players in world football.

Article continues below

But one player that hasn’t had it all his own way in China is former Chelsea midfielder, Oscar.

The Brazilian was hit with an eight-match suspension recently for sparking a mass brawl during Shanghai SIPG’s 1-1 draw with Guangzhou R&F. Oscar appeared to deliberately smash the ball into two opponents in quick succession but escaped any punishment during the match.

Article continues below

However the Chinese Football Association have since handed him a hefty ban for the role he played which led to Guangzhou's Li Tixiang and Shanghai's Fu Huan being sent off.

But what do Oscar’s teammates and manager think of his excessive ban?

Hulk and Wu Lei's t-shirt

Well, both Hulk and Wu Lei were pictured wearing t-shirts in support of their teammate that read: “Nothing to do, nothing to say,” - a slogan that Oscar wore on his t-shirt last week.

AVB's Instagram

Meanwhile, boss Andre Villas-Boas took to Instagram to post a picture of his player with the caption: “355 career games; 5 years in the English Premier League; 47 appearances for Brazil; 70 goals. ZERO RED CARDS!!! 8 games suspended.”

The punishment

Nothing wrong with showing a bit of support for Oscar, right?

Wrong.

Hulk and Wu Lei have been handed two-match bans and fined around €6,500. As for Villas-Boas, he has been given a two-match stadium ban and fined €2,000 for "inappropriate comments on social media".

CFA release a statement

The Chinese Football Association have released a statement explaining why they have punished the trio.

“[They have] affected the environment of the Chinese Super League in an inappropriate manner and caused adverse affects [on the league],” it read.

"Victory is the result every participant pursues but it can never be at the cost of sacrificing football order and disrupting football rules. Respect the rules, referees, fans, opponents and the game.

"The CFA will keep strictly punishing all violations of rules and discipline and hope that all clubs, officials and players can maintain order."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms