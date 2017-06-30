One of the biggest items on Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge's to-do list this summer is convincing Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward to sign with the Celtics in free agency.

However, Ainge has strong ties to the Utah area, which may come back to haunt him in his pursuit of the talented forward.

Ainge played college basketball at BYU and he and his family are active Mormons. In fact, one of his sons, Tanner, still lives in Utah and is an active politician.

On Wednesday, Tanner tweeted at Hayward, sending him a link to an article about a proposed "millionaire tax" being considered in Massachusetts. As you can see in the tweet below, Tanner included the Jazz's "#takenote" tag at the end of his message to Hayward:

Obviously, Danny can't be happy that his son is working against him, but Tanner's life is in Utah, where he's a candidate running for a spot in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The article that the younger Ainge tweeted to Hayward lays out exactly how much money the star forward stands to lose if he signs with the Celtics and Massachusetts passes the proposed amendment to the state constitution:

"Currently, Massachusetts has a flat tax, which means everyone pays 5.1 percent of their income. That is scheduled to gradually decrease to 5 percent," the article states.

"The proposed constitutional amendment would raise the tax rate by 4 percentage points on income over $1 million. So if the flat tax in 2019 is 5 percent, someone earning $1.3 million would pay 5 percent on the first $1 million of income and 9 percent on the next $300,000."

Obviously, for Hayward, that would be a significant portion of his income going to taxes, as he'll likely have a 2017-18 salary in the $20 million range.

Florida, on the other hand, has no state income tax, which makes the Miami Heat a prime destination if Hayward's main focus is on making money. The Heat can't offer the same championship-caliber roster just yet, but they can offer Hayward a chance to keep more of the money he's earned with his outstanding play.

Hayward has meetings lined up with the Heat, Jazz and Celtics and will likely make his decision somewhat quickly. If he does end up choosing the Celtics, Boston will heavily pursue Indiana Pacers star Paul George to make the team even stronger heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

Of course, during Hayward's meeting with the Celtics, Danny Ainge will likely have to answer for his son's actions and come up with a way to convince the Utah forward that money isn't everything.