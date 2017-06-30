John Cena will be returning to our television screens next week on SmackDown Live as a free agent, as he'll make his first WWE appearance since WrestleMania 33.

The Leader of the Cenation hasn't been seen in the WWE since he defeated The Miz and Maryse alongside Nikki Bella, who is now his fiancee after he proposed to her after their match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Since WrestleMania, Cena has been doing several different projects involving TV shows and movies, but now he is ready to return. He will be returning as a free agent, which leaves him open to appearing on both SmackDown Live and Monday Night RAW.

This has caused speculation over who he could be feuding with over the next couple of months, as it literally could be anyone on either the RAW or SmackDown rosters.

Rumors pages have suggested at SummerSlam, he could be facing RAW's Roman Reigns in a super fight, while others have stated he could have a match with SmackDown's Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, which is highly more likely.

Until WWE's biggest party of the summer, the 16-time world champion needs to occupy himself with another feud at SmackDown Live's next exclusive pay-per-view, Battleground. According to NoDQ, WWE already has a superstar lined up for him, and it's a familiar opponent.

NoDQ has reported that Cena's first feud since WrestleMania will be against none other than Rusev. WWE has been trying to figure out how to use The Bulgarian Brute creatively and this could be the perfect stop gap for him until they do.

It is expected as well that this won't be a long feud for Cena and Rusev, as WWE will push forward their SummerSlam plans for The Cenation Leader after Battleground, which will most likely involve him pursuing his 17th world title.

The two have already had a long and extensive feud around and during WrestleMania 31 two years ago over the United States Championship. Cena came out on top that time around after winning the title at The Showcase of the Immortals.

We should expect the same outcome this time around, but without any title on the line. Perhaps WWE could make it more interesting and make it a number one contender match to determine who faces The Maharaja for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Would you like to see John Cena vs Rusev at Battleground?

