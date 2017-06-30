Arsenal could really do with a new striker. This is not news.

When they haven't been trying to make him leave, Gunners fans have been pleading with Arsene Wenger to that effect for quite some time.

Fortunately, last season they could rely on Alexis Sanchez for goals, as the Chilean netted 30 times in all competitions.

Article continues below

Realistically, that's not going to be an option next term. Sanchez's likely departure and Danny Welbeck's constant battles with injury mean it's pretty essential Arsenal bring in a goalscorer this summer.

Another Takuma Asano won't do. Maybe we'll be left eating our words on that one in a few years' time, but Wenger needs to identify a top, top forward who is proven in European football.

Article continues below

With 37 goals to his name last season, that sounds like the perfect description of Alexandre Lacazette.

Is it too much to ask? Well, there are plenty of positive signs that Arsenal could actually pull this one off.

A big update from Lyon's president

The France international was originally intending to join Atletico Madrid, but their transfer ban has scuppered that.

Olivier Giroud could also be key, as Lyon could ask for the 30-year-old as part of any potential deal.

In fact, Lyon's president Jean-Michel Aulas has now given the most promising indication yet that Lacazette could be on the move by confirming he wants to quit the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

“Alexandre should have left for Atletico, but that could not be done,” Aulas told AFP, via the Independent.

“He wants to leave and we want to keep him, but the decision is not made.

Could Giroud go the other way?

“The case would obviously be the arrival of a player capable of scoring 25 to 30 goals per year. It will be a French international or a player of a very large European club.”

Having already described Giroud as “one of the players who might interest us," he added:

“I think that right now Olivier wants to stay at Arsenal. You really have to ask Arsène Wenger. If there are arrivals at Arsenal, perhaps Olivier would like to return to France.”

Wenger's links with his homeland could well come in handy, and he's already spent some of the summer back in France to aid his pursuit of new players.

Is Lacazette the man for Arsenal? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms