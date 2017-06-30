Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer react to being worth £100m+ in today's market

Back in 2002, Rio Ferdinand completed a then-British record move from Leeds United to Manchester United for £29.1 million.

Spending so much on a centre-back was unheard of in the early noughties but United splashed the cash anyway to change the transfer market forever.

Since then the British transfer record has been broken five times, with Andriy Shevchenko joining Chelsea for £30 million in 2006.

Robinho then signed for Manchester City two years later in a deal worth £32.5 million but in 2009, United obliterated the record by selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid for £80 million.

Gareth Bale (£85m) and Paul Pogba (£89m) have since been involved in record-breaking deals, which just goes to show how the transfer market has evolved over the past two decades.

It's always a wonder how much certain football legends would be worth in the current market, such as Paul Scholes, Thierry Henry and Steven Gerrard.

Henry, for example, cost Arsenal just £11 million when he joined in 1999, but nowadays he would be worth somewhere closer to £100 million in his prime.

A study has now shed some light on exactly that, with SmartBets revealing five players that would break the world record transfer fee based on transfer inflation (see below).

According to the graphic, Ferdinand would be worth almost £114 million in the current market based on his value in 2002 (£29m x 11.5).

Alan Shearer is then second on £106 million (£15m x 10.7), while Shevchenko, Angel Di Maria and Michael Essien occupy third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Whether or not Ferdinand and Shearer would actually be worth over £100 million in the current market is up for debate, but one thing is for sure - neither one of them can believe they're worth so much.

The legendary duo have reacted hilariously on Twitter to their estimated valuations, with Ferdinand tweeting: "Talk to me people..... £113million £££££££!!! 😂😂."

Shearer's reaction was slightly more reserved, but it's clear how he feels about being worth over £100 million.

Ferdinand shouldn't be too surprised at his value after claiming last summer that he would be worth £100 million in today's market.

In reaction to Pogba's £89 million move to United, he said: "I would have been a bargain in today’s market. With some of the players going for over £50 million, I'm thinking I'd be touching double that."

