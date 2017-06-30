Kurt Angle is finally back home in the WWE.

The former Olympic gold medalist signed with the WWE back in 1998 after picking up some experience in ECW and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). He won his first WWE Championship in 2000 when he defeated The Rock at the No Mercy pay-per-view (PPV).

As he continued his career, Angle went on to hold the WCW Championship, United States Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, Tag Team Championship, European Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Hardcore Championships all at least once. He was also a anointed the King Of The Ring in the year 2000.

Article continues below

After battling with a number of personal demons, including drug addiction, Angle requested his release from WWE in 2006 and it was soon granted. He went on to sign with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) before departing for the independent circuit in 2007.

Angle worked for numerous promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Lucha Libre AAA worldwide, amongst others. Earlier this year, it was announced that Angle would be making his return to the company and would be inducted into the 2017 Hall Of Fame class. He was also named the new General Manager of Monday Night RAW soon after his induction.

Article continues below

It's been nice having Angle back on WWE programing as of late, and he was even honored a step further with a recent announcement made by 2K. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was named as the cover athlete for this year's WWE 2K18 video game, and Angle has also been announced as the game's pre-order exclusive character.

It makes things a bit interesting, given last year's 2K exclusive character, former WCW Champion Goldberg, made a return to the ring soon after being announced as the pre-order exclusive, and went on to feud with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Angle got the opportunity to react to the honor, saying its amazing to be in the company of other WWE Legends who have also shared come before him as 2K exclusives:

“I was thrilled to return to WWE earlier this year, be honored as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee and find a new home with the best in the business every Monday night as the Raw General Manager,” said Kurt Angle.

“And now, I get to follow in the footsteps of many incredible names, like Bill Goldberg, Sting, Ultimate Warrior and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and be featured as the WWE 2K18 pre-order character.”

What are your thoughts on Angle being WWE 2K18's pre-order exclusive? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms