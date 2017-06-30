With the prospect of Champions League football next season, Jurgen Klopp knows he needs to strengthen his Liverpool squad this summer.

The Reds still need to navigate a potentially tricky playoff before they can celebrate the return of Europe’s elite competition. But they will be able to lure top quality stars to the club in the coming weeks with the possibility of qualifying.

While being competitive in the Champions League next campaign, they will also want to sustain a title challenge next season.

They looked on course to do that at the turn of the year but, after Sadio Mane went to the African Nations and a couple of key players suffered injuries, they eventually finished fourth.

Mohamed Salah has already arrived on Merseyside and the Egyptian certainly won’t be the last through the door. Whether or not the deal for the winger surpassed the club record £35 million spent on Andy Carroll, though, is up for debate with different figures being quoted.

But Liverpool’s most expensive signing might not be Carroll or Salah come the end of the summer. In fact, that £35m figure could be dwarfed if Klopp gets his way.

That’s because, according to BBC Sport, Liverpool are willing to spend a whopping £70 million on Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer but the Bundesliga club appear very unwilling to allow their star man to leave. However, surely they would find it difficult to say no to £70 million - especially as he hasa £48 million release clause that comes into effect next summer.

£70 million for any player is an extraordinary amount of money. But to spend that much on a player that only burst onto the European stage this season seems outrageous.

However, those that have watched Keita in the past 12 months will know just how good he really is. His performances in midfield helped the newly-promoted club finish second in the league - qualifying for the Champions League in the process.

But those of you that haven’t yet seen Keita play, check out the YouTube compilation below.

BT Sport have produced a video of the box-to-box midfield in action for Leipzig last season - and it’s seriously impressive.

Watch: Keita's YouTube compilation

Check it out:

While many believe that Keita is a midfielder in the mould of N’Golo Kante, the Guinean international is more attacking that the PFA Player of the Year.

Keita enjoys running with the ball and getting forward, highlighted by the eight goals he scored in the Bundesliga last season.

A mix between Iniesta and Kante

In fact, German football expert, Archie Rhind-Tutt, has compared Keita to two current players - one of which being Kante.

"I can tell you that he very much idolises Andres Iniesta for the way that he plays, and Keita has been known before games this season to watch clips of Iniesta to give him inspiration," Rhind-Tutt said, per the Liverpool Echo.

"He’s actually probably a bit quicker than Iniesta, but I would still rather have Iniesta in my side! But that’s the thing, I don’t think you would necessarily associate players who are great passers with being great dribblers as well, but that’s a real quality for Keita.

"He also has this great aggression in the tackle. Ralph Hassenhutl, his coach and one of the top coaches in Europe, put a fine point in sorting out Keita’s defensive style at the start of the season, and the way that he aggressively hoovers the ball up and takes it on has that N’Golo Kante element."

A mix between Iniesta and Kante? No wonder Liverpool want to pay £70 million to sign him.

