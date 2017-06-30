GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns.

How Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam is expected to unfold

Earlier this month, rumors began to spread that WWE was changing their plans for SummerSlam later this year, which would, in turn, affect their booking for WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans as well.

The company's original booking was to have Brock Lesnar face off against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals in 2018, with The Beast facing off against Braun Strowman at WWE's biggest party of the summer while The Big Dog faces another superstar.

However, speculation has suggested those plans have now changed, with the clash between Lesnar and Reigns for the Universal title brought forward to this year's SummerSlam, with the former Shield member now being booked to face John Cena at WrestleMania next year.

While it is not surprising to see WWE plans change, the change has obviously come as a reaction to the drop in the company's ratings over the past couple of months. The direction being having the Universal Championship back regularly on TV will help increase ratings.

With that in mind, there has been some speculation over how the match between Lesnar and Reigns at SummerSlam expected to unfold.

Cageside Seats has reported The Big Dog is expected to come out of their clash at WWE's biggest party of the summer with the Universal Championship, marking the fourth time in his career that he has won a world title.

This booking direction might not be to everybody's taste, but it's clear as day that this is what the WWE was going to do as they see Reigns as the future face of the company.

With Reigns vs Cena being a marquee matchup as well, it deserves to be booked for the first time at the main event of WrestleMania.

No doubt, Lesnar vs Reigns is a marquee clash too, but it isn't as appealing as a match involving two superstars who have never faced one another in singles competition before.

SummerSlam needs a big main event match on the RAW side if Cena is facing Jinder Mahal for the WWE title on the SmackDown side and The Beast vs The Big Dog would provide just that.

What do you think of Roman Reigns possibly winning the Universal Championship at SummerSlam? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Topics:
SummerSlam
John Cena
WWE

