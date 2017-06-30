Whenever New York Yankees star Aaron Judge makes contact with a baseball, there's a good chance it's going to end up over the fence for a home run.

The sensational rookie outfielder leads the American League in all three Triple Crown categories, currently sporting a .331 batting average with 27 home runs and 62 RBI.

Therefore, when he hits a ball hard, many outfielders don't have a chance to rob him of a home run, but Chicago White Sox outfielder Melky Cabrera did just that Thursday night in Chicago.

Article continues below

As you can see in the video below, even the announcers were fooled when Cabrera leapt at the wall and made the catch, as the White Sox left fielder didn't immediately indicate whether the ball was in his glove or not:

Cabrera was able to get to the wall and time his jump perfectly, getting way up in the air to prevent Judge's blast from sailing over the wall. It was a big play in the top of the fifth inning as the White Sox were clinging to a 4-2 lead.

Article continues below

Cabrera said he was already playing Judge deeper than he plays most players, so he was able to get to the wall quickly and make the amazing play (via MLB.com):

"I read very well that ball," Cabrera said through interpreter Billy Russo. "With the power that he has, you have to be deep in the outfield. And I had a very good read of that ball and I jumped in the precise moment."

The robbed home run ended up being an important play, as the White Sox held on for a narrow 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Starting pitcher James Shields said he didn't think Judge's hit would carry so far, so he was surprised when Cabrera had to leap at the wall. Then, he added, Cabrera took his time before showing that he caught the ball, so Shields thought he had given up a home run:

"When I threw it, Judge kind of slammed his bat a little bit so I figured it was a pop fly and I looked back and he caught it and I actually thought it was a home run because he didn't show the ball quite right away," Shields said. "It was a great catch."

The Yankees fell to 42-35 with the loss and now trail the Boston Red Sox by one game in the American League East division. The White Sox, meanwhile, improved to 34-44 but still find themselves in last place in the AL Central, trailing the first-place Cleveland Indians by eight games.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms