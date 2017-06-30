GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

MLB

Trea Turner.

Washington Nationals lose MLB stolen bases leader Trea Turner to broken wrist

Early in the season, the Washington Nationals lost newly acquired outfielder Adam Eaton for the year with a torn ACL.

As the 2017 campaign has worn on, the Nats have dealt with a bullpen that can't protect a lead and a rotating cast of ineffective closers.

However, the team is still in first place in the National League East division, sporting a 47-32 record and holding a 9.5-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves.

On Thursday, though, the Nats suffered what may be their biggest loss yet, as speedster Trea Turner was hit in the wrist by a Pedro Strop pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning, as you can see in the video below:

Turner has been having another great season for the Nats after moving to shortstop this year, hitting .279 with seven home runs, 32 RBI and an MLB-best 35 stolen bases.

Turner initially tried to return to the game, as he didn't realize how bad the injury was. He told ESPN.com that he eventually realized he couldn't continue:

"I didn't know," Turner said. "I had tape on my wrist, so initially it didn't feel that bad. But I went out there and tried throwing. It hurt to lob the ball, but it felt fine when I threw it as hard as I could or basically full speed.

"So I stayed in there a little bit, and then after a little while it started stiffening up on me so I figured I'd get out of there. In a close game, didn't want to make a double-cut play or whatever it might be. I figured (Stephen) Drew might have a better shot or Difo. They'd have a better shot at playing some defense."

The Nationals eventually lost to the Chicago Cubs 5-4, but that pales in comparison to the loss of Turner for what will likely be a few weeks.

Washington Nationals v New York Mets

Making things even worse for Turner is that Friday is his 24th birthday. Now, he won't be able to play against the St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate and he faces an uncertain timetable as he tries to return.

He said he's trying to keep his spirits high, but he knows how unlucky he was to have the pitch hit his wrist in exactly the wrong spot:

"It sucks," he said. "I'm trying to have a good at-bat right there. You wish it hit you in the back or arm or something - not the hand or wrist, which is never fun. I thought about Freddie Freeman earlier in the year, that's no fun. It is what it is, you have to roll with it."

Wrist injuries are tricky for hitters to come back from, but the young Nationals phenom will do his best to make sure he doesn't miss a step when he eventually returns.

