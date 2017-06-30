GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Guardiola is hoping for a reunion with Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez reveals Pep Guardiola's parting message at Barcelona

Manchester City must be growing more confident by the day that they'll be able to sign Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The Chilean still hasn't committed to Arsenal and has just a year left on his current contract.

Bayern Munich have effectively withdrawn from the race because of his £50million price tag, which essentially puts City in pole position.

There's also the matter of the 28-year-old's relationship with Pep Guardiola.

There are few players who would turn down the chance to work with the respected Catalan, even if his reputation took a bit of a battering with City's third-placed finish.

And of course, the pair worked together at Barcelona, which could swing things in Guardiola's favour even more.

In his press conference with Chile ahead of the Confederations Cup final, Sanchez has been reminiscing about the final game before Pep left the Nou Camp.

Sanchez hasn't forgotten

As quoted in Marca, Guardiola gave his players such a powerful parting message that it clearly had a big effect on the Arsenal star.

"When it was his final match as Barcelona coach, he approached the group in the dressing room and he told us: 'Guys, you have achieved great things thanks to every player who is here'," Sanchez said.

"There were players like [Lionel] Messi, [Andres] Iniesta, Xavi, [Gerard] Pique and [Carlos] Puyol there, players who did their job.

Watford v Manchester City - Premier League

"If they hadn't done, then the team wouldn't have been bad.

"That experience has stayed with me."

There's nothing Arsenal fans would like to hear less than Sanchez banging on about what a great boss Guardiola was.

So, what would City be getting for their money? Only Tottenham and Chelsea found the back of the net more than the Sky Blues last season, but just imagine them with Sanchez's 30+ goals on top of that.

Should City sign Sanchez? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Football
Alexis Sanchez

