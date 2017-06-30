It's no secret that Impact Wrestling loves to pick up some of the WWE's former talents in order to try and drive more traffic to their product, but it turns out they nearly inked the greatest sports entertainment broadcaster to a deal earlier this year.

Jim Ross began commentating for the WWE in 1993, and aside from his commentating duties, he became one of the higher up WWE executives in the business. Ross' main home was on Monday Night RAW, however, he was drafted to SmackDown in 2008 where he did work at the announce desk for the blue brand for about a year.

Around 2010 Ross' appearances on WWE television began to get smaller and smaller, and he was eventually released from his WWE deal in 2013 after a fiasco at the WWE 2K14 roster reveal event. Ross was suspected of being intoxicated during the appearance and acted in an unprofessional manner, making inappropriate comments throughout the night.

It was later said by Ross that an insult to one of the sponsors was to blame for his release, and he claimed he was not intoxicated during the 2K14 roster reveal event.

After departing from WWE, Ross began a plethora of projects on the independent circuit, doing work for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), hosting one-man shows, and providing commentary for a handful of other indie wrestling promotions.

The WWE Universe was in for quite a treat, however, as Ross made his WWE return at WrestleMania 33 this past April to call The Undertaker's final match in the main event of the evening. Ross signed a new deal with the WWE where he will be doing more work for the company moving forward.

Prior to signing with WWE, however, Ross recently took to his podcast, The Ross Report, to announce that he almost inked a deal with Impact Wrestling (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Not that long ago before I signed to return to WWE the Friday night before WrestleMania. My team was having ongoing business discussions with Impact Wrestling regarding the iTV project, but also, which a lot of people know about, but also about me being the play-by-play voice for Slammiversary," Ross said.

"And so that was in the works. We weren't close to getting a deal done but the talks were ongoing."

"Look, if we had come to terms and I didn't have any other contractual issues, I would have no problems what-so-ever being a part of an event like Slammiversary," said JR.

"So I wish them good luck, have a good show and make me want to buy another one. That's your job this weekend."

