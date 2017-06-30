GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather's training videos show a huge gulf in class

On paper, Floyd Mayweather should beat Conor McGregor in a boxing match with relative ease, yet not everyone is convinced that will be the case.

McGregor remains typically confident he can pull off a shock after having a mural painted inside his Dublin gym of himself knocking out the American.

The ever controversial Tyson Fury believes that will be the case, too, predicting that McGregor will floor Mayweather within 35 seconds.

"I think McGregor will knock him out inside the first 35 seconds like he did to Jose Aldo, to be honest," Fury told IFL TV, per the Daily Mail.

"I think McGregor will do him in one round. Come on McGregor! It would be good for boxing if McGregor chinned him.

"It would be great for the real people of the world."

In truth, anything could happen when the pair meet on August 26 (August 27 in the UK).

While McGregor is renowned for his devastating left hand, Mayweather's incredible speed and defence has seen him go 49-0 in his career.

Both fighters' preparations are well underway and footage has now emerged of their respective training routines. Check out McGregor in action below:

And here's Mayweather demonstrating his speed on a speedball:

Both hard at work, but there's something rather alarming when the two videos are played side by side.

In the compilation below, it quickly becomes obvious just how superior Mayweather is. In fact, the gulf in class between the two is quite incredible.

Whereas Mayweather is fast, nimble and accurate, McGregor looks slow and almost amateurish, even if he is training with a power bag. Check it out.

Wow. Such is the difference between the two that boxing fans are genuinely scared for McGregor. Here's how Twitter has reacted.

TWITTER REACTS

Some big names in boxing have come out and labelled the fight as a "circus" and a "joke", such as the retired Oscar De La Hoya.

"You're going to ask McGregor to go inside a boxing ring, where he has no experience whatsoever," he said, per the Telegraph.

"He's never laced up a glove. I call it a circus, I don't think it's fair for the sport of boxing."

