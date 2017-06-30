It hasn't been the best run for Bayley as of late since moving up to the main roster.

The former NXT Women's Champion made her first ever appearance in front of the WWE Universe on the main roster at the Battleground pay-per-view (PPV), serving as Sasha Banks' mystery Tag Team partner against Charlotte Flair and Dana Brooke. The duo were successful against Charlotte and Brooke and Bayley would be sent back to NXT soon after, as the appearance was just a one-off at the time.

Then, Bayley's official main roster debut took place just less than a month later on an episode of Monday Night RAW where she was introduced by then-General Manager Mick Foley. Shortly after, Bayley would challenge Flair for the RAW Women's Championship but was unsuccessful in her first title bid at the Clash Of Champions PPV.

Bayley was again unsuccessful against Charlotte at the Royal Rumble PPV, however, in her rematch a few weeks later on Monday Night RAW, thanks to some help from Sash Banks, Bayley was able to capture her first ever RAW Women's Championship.

She successfully defended the strap against Flair, Banks, and Nia Jax at WrestleMania 33 in a Fatal Four Way, but wound up losing the gold to Alexa Bliss, the former SmackDown Live Women's Champion who was brought to RAW via the Superstar Shake-Up, at the Payback PPV.

During her title reign, however, fans began to lose interest in Bayley's character and the pops she received on a weekly basis began to get smaller and smaller. She was poorly booked in her Kendo stick-on-a-pole match against Bliss at Extreme Rules and is now out of the RAW Women's Title picture for the time being.

Bayley recently made an appearance on WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin'd podcast, The Steve Austin Show, and admitted that she is currently in a bit of a weird spot in her career at the moment (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Me and Sasha [Banks] talk about that all the time, just like being backstage with all the politics and all those things behind it, and even coming up from NXT," said Bayley of the pros and cons of being called up to the main WWE roster.

"It can either be a smooth ride and easy depending on what the company is looking for, or who you are or whatever, or it can be where you are in NXT for a long time and finally get there and have a big debut and then have a rough start too," she explained.

"It's so different but I guess it has its pros and cons from back then until now."

