This past Monday's episode of RAW was interesting to say the least

Just days prior to Monday Night RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, news broke that the NBA's favorite family, The Ball Family, would be making an appearance on the show to promote young Lonzo Ball's recent drafting by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft.

Despite Lonzo being the one who has racked up recognition for his stellar play, his father, LaVar, continues to steal headlines with his witty antics and brash outbursts in attempt to put his son over big time. That was no different on RAW this past Monday, as LaVar and his sons were gusts on WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz's segment, Miz TV.

Article continues below

Things got out of control pretty fast during the segment, with Miz and LaVar exchanging barbs and LaVar eventually taking off his shirt and challenging the Intercontinental Champ to throw down.

The segment was set to run a big longer than it did, however, the WWE sent Dean Ambrose out to cut things short after youngest Ball brother, LaMelo, made a racial slur that was picked up by the microphone.

Article continues below

The segment received heavy criticism from fans and WWE Superstars as well, but not just for the racial slur, but for the lack of interest from the segment among pro wrestling fans as well. Recently, The Miz got the opportunity to respond to the criticism the segment has received as of late during a press conference in Singapore (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"People are still talking about it," said The Miz. "It's all over all of our sports hubs in America are just talking nonstop about it. They want interviews with me and everything.

"You know, when you have, you know, celebrities and everything come on our show you know, sometimes things get a little crazy because you never know what they're going to do, what they're going to say.

"You know, it's one of those situations where, you know, you have a script but sometimes they don't follow that script."

"Because we have thousands of our fans who are diehards who just want to see us, WWE Superstars. They don't want to see celebrities but we also have to cater to everyone," Miz explained.

"You know what I mean? We want more people to love WWE and to love our product so we bring, you know, outside celebrities in to help generate that because maybe they might not be diehard fans of LaVar Ball but there might be LaVar Ball fans out there who want to see what he's going to do and now with all the attention we generated, maybe next week we'll have more fans because of the people that were like, 'Wow, you know what. I like that, I'm going to keep watching it now.'

"So that's kind of what it's all about in my opinion."

What are your thoughts on The Miz's comments regarding his segment with LaVar Ball and The Ball Family on Monday Night RAW? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms