GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Nathan Ake.

Didier Drogba sends class tweet to Nathan Ake after Bournemouth signing

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Nathan Ake has become Bournemouth’s record signing after completing a £20 million switch from Chelsea.

The Netherlands international spent the first half of last season out on loan at the Vitality Stadium before being recalled by the Blues in January.

Ake joins Asmir Begovic and Jermain Defoe in joining Bournemouth as the Cherries continue their impressive start to the transfer window.

Article continues below

"I had a really good time before so I’m really happy to be here,” Ake, 22, told afcbTV.

"Of course it was difficult to leave Chelsea, I’d played there for six years and really enjoyed it. Despite it being a difficult decision, Bournemouth made it easy for me.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

John Cena's first feud upon his WWE return revealed [NoDQ]

John Cena's first feud upon his WWE return revealed [NoDQ]

See: Image emerges of Vince McMahon's black eye after Bret Hart Montreal Screwjob punch

See: Image emerges of Vince McMahon's black eye after Bret Hart Montreal Screwjob punch

Watch: Ronaldo did something brilliant to Quaresma and Moutinho after missed pens

Watch: Ronaldo did something brilliant to Quaresma and Moutinho after missed pens

Alexis Sanchez asked if he's staying at Arsenal - he responds using eight words

Alexis Sanchez asked if he's staying at Arsenal - he responds using eight words

"I enjoyed it so much when I was here before so when the club came back in for me, I was really happy.

"The first couple of months were quite difficult, as a footballer you want to play every game, but when I got going I felt like I was getting better and better.

“When I worked with the manager I felt I was improving another reason why I'm back. I want to keep getting better, I want to keep progressing and I feel the fans haven’t seen the best of me yet."

Drogba's tweet to Ake

Ake posted a picture on Instagram remembering his six years at Chelsea - and he got a lovely response from club legend Didier Drogba.

Ake’s Instagram post

Drogba’s response on Twitter

“Looking back to some great achievements during my six years at Chelsea,” Ake wrote.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club, my teammates for all they have done for me and of course most of all the fans for their amazing support over the years.

“Moving on to a next chapter now but grateful for all that I have learned here.”

Drogba: 'All the best lil bro'

Drogba, who won four Premier League titles and the Champions League during his glistening Chelsea career, wrote in response: “All the best lil bro @NathanAke thanks for the great moments great games and above all a true professional on and off the pitch @ChelseaFC”.

No doubt Drogba will hope Ake can really kick on at a club where he’s likely to get regular minutes.

Manchester United v Chelsea - Barclays U21 Premier League Final

Have Chelsea made the right decision in selling Ake? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bournemouth
Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football
John Terry
Premier League
Chelsea
Frank Lampard
Nathan Ake

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

John Cena's first feud upon his WWE return revealed [NoDQ]

John Cena's first feud upon his WWE return revealed [NoDQ]

Watch: Ronaldo did something brilliant to Quaresma and Moutinho after missed pens

Watch: Ronaldo did something brilliant to Quaresma and Moutinho after missed pens

Alexis Sanchez asked if he's staying at Arsenal - he responds using eight words

Alexis Sanchez asked if he's staying at Arsenal - he responds using eight words

Liverpool ready to smash their transfer record with £70m bid [Mirror]

Liverpool ready to smash their transfer record with £70m bid [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again