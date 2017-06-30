Nathan Ake has become Bournemouth’s record signing after completing a £20 million switch from Chelsea.

The Netherlands international spent the first half of last season out on loan at the Vitality Stadium before being recalled by the Blues in January.

Ake joins Asmir Begovic and Jermain Defoe in joining Bournemouth as the Cherries continue their impressive start to the transfer window.

"I had a really good time before so I’m really happy to be here,” Ake, 22, told afcbTV.

"Of course it was difficult to leave Chelsea, I’d played there for six years and really enjoyed it. Despite it being a difficult decision, Bournemouth made it easy for me.

"I enjoyed it so much when I was here before so when the club came back in for me, I was really happy.

"The first couple of months were quite difficult, as a footballer you want to play every game, but when I got going I felt like I was getting better and better.

“When I worked with the manager I felt I was improving another reason why I'm back. I want to keep getting better, I want to keep progressing and I feel the fans haven’t seen the best of me yet."

Drogba's tweet to Ake

Ake posted a picture on Instagram remembering his six years at Chelsea - and he got a lovely response from club legend Didier Drogba.

Ake’s Instagram post

Drogba’s response on Twitter

“Looking back to some great achievements during my six years at Chelsea,” Ake wrote.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club, my teammates for all they have done for me and of course most of all the fans for their amazing support over the years.

“Moving on to a next chapter now but grateful for all that I have learned here.”

Drogba: 'All the best lil bro'

Drogba, who won four Premier League titles and the Champions League during his glistening Chelsea career, wrote in response: “All the best lil bro @NathanAke thanks for the great moments great games and above all a true professional on and off the pitch @ChelseaFC”.

No doubt Drogba will hope Ake can really kick on at a club where he’s likely to get regular minutes.

Have Chelsea made the right decision in selling Ake? Let us know in the comments section below!

