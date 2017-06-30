UFC President Dana White and flyweight champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson haven't been on the best of terms as of late.

Johnson comes off of a record-tying victory in which he defeated Wilson Reis via submission to earn his 10th consecutive 125-pound title defense. With one more win, Johnson will be crowned as the most dominant champion in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA). Dana White put a superfight of sorts on the table for the historic feat, proposing Johnson face former 135-pound champ TJ Dillashaw for the strap since Dillashaw's scheduled bantamweight title bout against Cody Garbrandt fell through.

"Mighty Mouse," however, was having none of it and flat out refused to fight Dillashaw as his next opponent and wanted to be compensated properly for the bout if it were to occur. Johnson feared that Dillashaw would be unable to make the 125 pound weight limit, thus making their fight a non-title match and holding off his history-making moment.

Things began to spiral out of control, with Johnson accusing White of threatening to close down the flyweight division if he refused to step into the Octagon against the former bantamweight champ. Johnson instead wished to fight Ray Borg, the current No. 3-ranked 135-pounder, which was the original bout offered to him.

White recently did an interview with MMA Junkie to clear things up regarding his matter with Johnson. First off, White disputed any claims that he threatened to close down the UFC's flyweight division if Johnson didn't fight Dillashaw.

Secondly, the UFC boss stated that if Johnson wanted to fight Borg that bad then he'd allow it - but doesn't want to hear any complaining when it doesn't pull in any big numbers (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“What I said to him was, ‘A couple of years ago, we were actually talking about getting rid of the division,'” White said. “There was never a threat to him, ‘Oh, we’re going to get rid of the division. That was complete bull(expletive), and 90 percent of what he came out and said was complete bull(expletive).

"Never did I say to him, ‘Hey, if you don’t do this, we’re going to get rid of your division.’ What I said to him was, ‘A couple of years ago, we were talking.’

“I built an ‘Ultimate Fighter’ around you to try and build you. He said he hasn’t been promoted. Who has defended that weight division more than me? I mean, I used to stand up in front of (the media) at the press conference going, ‘This kid is amazing. He’s unbelievable. He’s this. He’s that,’ which he is. I’m not saying he’s not.

"But we’re in a spot now where you had the opportunity to really get out there. T.J. Dillashaw called you out. He’s one of the best in the world, and he’s a former world champion. Many people thought he won the fight against (Dominick) Cruz.

"And you flat out say, ‘I don’t want to fight this guy. I want this guy, I want to fight the No. 5 or No. 6 guy instead.”

"You’re on the cusp of breaking the record and doing all this stuff, … and you’re talking about superfights and you want $2 million and all this other stuff,” White said.

“So I’m not thrilled about it, but guess what? You want Ray Borg, we’ll give you Ray Borg. I don’t want to hear any (expletive) if it’s not the blockbuster event you expect it to be.”

