Baron Corbin has been pushed into the main event picture after he won the Money in the Bank briefcase two weeks ago on Sunday.

The Lone Wolf won the Money in the Bank ladder match at the pay-per-view by the same name against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Dolph Ziggler. He now holds the Money in the Bank briefcase which gives him the chance to have a WWE Championship match anytime he wants.

He now keeps himself in the main event picture for the rest of the next 12 months despite only making his main roster debut just over a year prior, and he is already close to establishing himself as one of the main heels on SmackDown Live.

Corbin will solidify himself as a top heel on SmackDown Live as, later on this year, he is expected to cash in his Money in the Bank contract against whichever babyface beats Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship. This is expected to be John Cena at SummerSlam in August this year.

The current Mr. Money in the Bank journey to the top has been a long one, as he spent almost four years in NXT before making his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 and winning the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal. It was during the build up to this show that he received some helpful advice from one of the greatest superstars the WWE has ever seen.

Speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast (listen from 35:40), Corbin revealed how The Undertaker helped him become the superstar he is today while they were both together at the WWE Performance Center in the weeks before WrestleMania 32 over a year ago. Taker was there in order to prepare for his match against Shane McMahon on the show.

The Lone Wolf told Chris Jericho that The Deadman was watching him and wasn't pleased he was bumping around for smaller guys in the ring.

He told Corbin to 'never do that again,' as it doesn't live up to the 'big man image' that he should be trying to project to the audience.

The Undertaker also encouraged Mr. Money in the Bank to be selfish inside the ring and not be too giving for his opponents in order to make him look more like a monster, similar to how himself, Kane, and the Big Show were during the prime of their WWE careers.

That's some good advice for how to play a big guy in the WWE from one of the best the company has ever seen.

Would you like to see Baron Corbin become WWE Champion at SummerSlam? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

