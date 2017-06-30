With the transfer window officially opening tomorrow, July 1, Europe's elite clubs have been scrambling to get their business done early.

Premier League champions Chelsea are expected to announce a signing tomorrow, with fans hoping to see either Tiemoue Bakayoko or Alex Sandro in blue for the first time.

However, as it's not yet clear whether those deals will actually get done, some believe the club will be announcing the capture of former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

If that's so, it may be a bit of a disappointing day for Chelsea fans tomorrow, who always expect so much from the transfer window.

Caballero's current club, City, have been busy already themselves. Bernardo Silva will officially join the club from AS Monaco on Saturday, while a number of players are set to leave after their contracts expired.

Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Jesus Navas will join Caballero as he walks out the exit door, looking for a new club.

Across town, rivals Manchester United are also expected to have a busy summer.

Jose Mourinho's side did not have the best of seasons last time round but finished strong, qualifying for the Champions League after winning the Europa League in May.

The Portuguese manager will want to improve his squad and has targetted both Nemanja Matic and Alvaro Morata to do so.

Another name that's been linked with a move to Old Trafford is Ivan Perisic. His current club, Inter Milan, were almost forced to sell the Croatian this summer to meet Financial Fair Play requirements.

However, after completing a number of small deals before the June 30 deadline, the Nerazzurri believe they have raised the €30 million needed to avoid UEFA sanctions.

This seemingly put a deal for Perisic out of the question, with the Italian club desperate to hold on to one of their star players.

But reports today suggest the 28-year-old could still force a move to United, as Goal suggests that is his preferred destination for next season.

The website understands that Perisic has given his new agent, Fali Ramadani, specific instructions to take an aggressive approach to negotiations, to ensure a move to England.

The wide-man is ready to test himself in the Premier League and it's expected that United will pay around €30 million to bring him in. However, this is far short of the €45 million Inter want.

Should Perisic attempt to force a move through, the club will have little option but to sell him for less than they're demanding, but that would be a better option than keeping an unhappy player.

