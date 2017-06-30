Dana White on if Ronda Rousey will fight again

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey's Octagon future is not looking too bright.

Rousey was once viewed as arguably the most dominant female figure in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA). She started off her MMA career undefeated with a record of 12-0, finishing all but one of her fights in the first round. "The Rowdy One" met her demise when she stepped into the Octagon opposite former kickboxing champ Holly Holm, however, as "The Preacher's Daughter" unleashed a vicious head-kick in the second round that knocked Rousey out for the first time in her fighting career.

Shortly after the loss, Rousey went into a great deal of depression and stayed out of the public eye for a period of time. She didn't speak to any media for a good while before making the decision to take another fight for the 135-pound title over a year later.

Article continues below

Rousey accepted a fight against Brazlian powerhouse Amanda Nunes, whose knockout power has been the downfall of nearly all women who shared the Octagon with her. Like many others before her, Rousey suffered the same fate as she was finished off just 48 seconds into the first round via knockout.

It was a depressing sight to see Rousey standing in the middle of the Octagon, face battered, knowing the best days of her fighting career were well behind her. She has yet to comment on the future of her MMA career, but many expect her bout against Nunes to have been her final showing inside the cage.

Article continues below

Recently, UFC President Dana White, and close personal friend of Rousey's, spoke on the future of his former female bantamweight champ and offered his thoughts on if she'd ever fight again.

In his own personal opinion, despite not having hear anything official from Rousey herself, White thinks that we've seen the last of "The Rowdy One's" fighting days. He also slipped in that he believes former welterweight title challenger and longtime fan favorite Nick Diaz is also done fighting (quotes via MMA Mania):

“People ask me, ‘Do you think Ronda (Rousey) is coming back?’ No. I think Ronda’s going to retire,” White said. “Ronda hasn’t retired, but my opinion is, I think she will.

"I don’t think Nick Diaz will ever fight again. I just don’t think he has the desire anymore.”

What are your thoughts on the possibility that we may never see Rousey back inside the Octagon? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms