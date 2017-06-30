The two-legged clash between Barcelona legends and Manchester United legends, which kicked off this evening at the Camp Not, has given football fans the chance to watch some of the stars of yesteryear.

Ronaldinho, Patrick Kluivert and Rivaldo all pulled on the Barcelona jersey once again while Man United’s side included Dwight Yorke, Ji-Sung Park and Louis Saha.

The presence of Ronaldinho alone made the contest worth watching, and the Brazilian maestro didn’t fail to disappoint.

Article continues below

He produced a string of no-look passes, nearly provided a lovely assist for Ludovic Giuly and ended Jesper Blomqvist with an incredible piece of skill.

It just made up miss Ronaldinho even more.

Article continues below

Check out the amazing pass he played to Giuly, who sent his effort over the bar, below.

Watch: Ronaldinho's pass to Giuly

More brilliance was to come. Shortly after the restart, the former AC Milan forward embarrassed Blomqvist with an amazing moment back-heel nutmeg.

Watch: Ronaldinho's incredible skill

Pure filth.

Blomqvist scored for Man United

Blomqvist, who won the treble with Manchester United in 1999, had earlier given the Red Devils the lead.

And Man United Legends had a 2-0 lead in the second half when Karel Poborsky finished off a neat move.

Scholes was absent

Paul Scholes had been scheduled to make an appearance but he didn’t make the trip to Catalonia, disappointingly.

Barcelona is a special place to go and play," Scholes said when the match was announced, per United’s website. "I had some great nights there but also had some difficult nights there to be honest with you.

"I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be nice to spend a weekend with the other players and the football is always the key part of it but I’ll tell you after the game if it’s enjoyable or not!"

Hopefully the ex-United midfielder makes an appearance in the return match, on September 2.

Could Ronaldinho still play at a high level? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms