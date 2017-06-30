Former Chicago Bulls star two-way star Jimmy Butler's exit from the the franchise hasn't been particularly pretty after being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Butler's been feeling the heat of criticism from fans, analysts and colleagues now that his Bulls career is over, going as far as giving out his phone number during his introductory press conference in Minnesota so anyone with criticism could take it up with him directly.

Now, another Bulls legend is speaking out against Butler and his inability to be the leader Chicago needs. First it was Antoine Walker taking Jimmy Buckets to task, and now it's six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen who had some less-than-complimentary things to say about Butler.

Pippen, like Walker claimed, has heard about Butler's lack of locker room leadership for Chicago. The level of discord internally seems to stem from Jimmy "disrespecting" his coaches, as Pippen told Rachel Nichols of ESPN.

"I think Thibs is a guy who can rejuvenate Jimmy's career and give him another level of superstar status. That's what I think Jimmy needs and he's trying to demand it, but I think in Chicago he didn't handle it very well and I think it really turned the organization.

"I didn't think he handled it from a leadership standpoint of what it takes to be a superstar... It's just a lot of locker room talk that Jimmy was disrespecting the head coach, disrespecting the assistant coach, just not showing the kind of leadership you expect from your best player," Pippen said.

Butler has been openly critical of Hoiberg in the past. A quick google search of "Butler vs. Hoiberg" brings up a plethora of articles, and this quote from Butler in December of 2015 may be the most revealing regarding the superstar's thoughts on his former coach.

"We weren’t doing what were supposed to be doing, what we wrote on that board before the game. Nobody spoke up. I did, but probably not enough times. I think he has to hold everybody accountable, from the No. 1 player, all the way down. Everyone has to do their job," Butler said, via Josh Newman of CSN Chicago.

Pippen thinks this is the right move for both sides. "I think it was a win-win situation for both. I think the Bulls are happy with what they received and I think Jimmy will be happy in his position in Minnesota," the 6-time NBA champion said.

It's a new beginning for both, and one they should both embrace as their rocky relationship comes to a close.