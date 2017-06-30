Europe's top clubs are all scrambling to make top signings this summer ahead of next season that starts in August.

In England, Premier League champions Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Alex Sandro from Juventus and Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco.

Although they won the league last season, the Blues made it clear that they want to improve their squad over the next few months.

This is likely because they're going to be featuring in the Champions League again next season, after missing out on European football completely during the last campaign.

Having fewer midweek games than their rivals Tottenham and Manchester City no doubt helped Antonio Conte secure the title in his first year in London.

It will be Real Madrid who are defending the European crown next season and they're also looking to win the tournament three years in a row come next May.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co beat Juventus in this year's final at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, winning their 12th crown.

It's likely that they will also be active in the transfer window, especially after recent rumours.

It was reported a few weeks ago that Ronaldo was ready to leave Spain altogether following tax fraud allegations.

Although that saga appears to have come to nothing, as the player remained silent while on international duty with Portugal, Madrid may have been quietly looking for replacements just in case.

One name linked with a move was 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe. The Monaco striker excited fans across the continent last season after netting 26 goals in 44 games.

However, he recently tweeted a picture of the French club's kit launch with a caption suggesting he's ready for the new season, so a move may now be out of the question.

And it gets even worse for fans of Los Blancos. According to the Evening Standard, they have cooled their interest in Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian had been on their wishlist for the past few seasons and Madrid were given a boost when he turned down a contract offer from the Blues in May.

However, the 25-year-old is expected to re-open negotiations once he returns to Stamford Bridge for pre-season and the Standard suggests that Madrid are no longer interested in Courtois.

Instead, they are looking elsewhere for a Keylor Navas replacement. David de Gea and Gianluigi Donnarumma are believed to be the two main targets now.

But with United similarly reluctant to sell De Gea, it could be a tense summer of negotiating at the Bernabeu.

