Earlier this year, Tony Romo announced that he was retiring from the NFL would pursue a career in sports broadcasting by joining the CBS Sports as a color analyst.

This brought an official end to his career as a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent the entirety of his 14 seasons in the league, earning four Pro Bowl appearances.

In the end, injury caused Romo's time in the NFL to come to an end, as suffering a compression fracture in the Cowboys' third preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks brought about a series of events that lead to him losing the starting job to rookie Dak Prescott.

Romo will go down in history alongside the likes of Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach as one of the greatest quarterbacks to have ever played for America's Team, but things could have been a lot different for him if one trade had been completed.

In fact, if this trade had been completed, it would have altered NFL history as we know it, as it involved one of the best quarterbacks the league has ever seen - former Green Bay Packer Brett Favre.

According to CBS Sports, on a recent episode of the Doomsday Podcast, Ed Werder and Matt Mosley revealed a story told to them by the former Cowboys quarterback regarding a nixed trade involving the NFL Hall of Famer.

Their conversation went as follows:

"He talked about during the round about how the Cowboys had had an interest in trading for Favre late in his career when he was available, [Bill] Parcells was the coach. I said, "Oh yea, I kind of heard that. "And he said, 'Well you know, the deal went dead when the Packers asked for me to be in the trade.' And now I'm like, 'Oh really the Cowboys didn't trade for Favre because they didn't want to give you up?' And maybe it was true as it turns out, right? He was good enough as it turns out! He had a hell of a good career!"

So the hosts said Romo told them the deal was proposed while Bill Parcells was still the Cowboys head coach, meaning it could have happened at any point up to 2006. Most people believe it could have happened as the Packers were pondering over whether or not to draft a certain Aaron Rodgers in 2005.

As soon as Green Bay asked for Romo however, America's Team came disinterested in the trade and decided to stick with what they had. Turned out pretty well for them considering the career Romo had, but imagine how different NFL history would be today if this trade had gone through.

