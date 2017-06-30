When Manchester United’s legends saw the names Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Patrick Kluivert and Edgar Davids on the teamsheet of an equivalent Barcelona side, they must have feared the worst.

Man United couldn’t call upon the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville or Ryan Giggs in this evening’s charity match at the Camp Nou. Dwight Yorke and Louis Saha were their biggest names.

But despite the gulf in class, it was the Red Devils who emerged victorious in the first part of a two-legged serious between the two huge clubs.

Article continues below

Goals from Jesper Blomqvist, Karel Poborsky and Yorke gave United a 3-0 lead and Barca’s only celebrations came from Frederic Dehu’s late consolation goal.

But despite the result, it was still an entirely enjoyably evening for all. And the presence of Ronaldinho made it that bit more exciting.

Article continues below

The Brazilian maestro, 37 now, put on a show, producing a number of tricks to delight those inside the stadium.

It was no surprise when he was handed the man of the match award.

Ronaldinho put on a show

Ronaldinho almost produced two impressive assists. The first came when he played in Ludovic Giuly, whose shot went over the crossbar.

And the second came when he played in Rivaldo with a no-look pass.

Rivaldo, who won the 2002 World Cup with Ronaldinho, attempted to beat Kevin Pilkington in the United net with a rabona shot.

The Brazilian’s effort bounced narrowly wide of the goal, spoiling what would have been an absolutely outrageous finish.

Watch the video below. Note Ronaldinho's brilliant reaction!

Watch: Ronaldinho's no-look pass and Rivaldo's rabona shot

September 2 return match

Barcelona legends will take on Manchester United legends again on September 2, with the sides heading to Old Trafford for the return match.

No offence to those who represented the Premier League giants on Friday but fans will hope to see some bigger ex-United heroes in September.

Scholes had been scheduled to play at the Camp Nou but was a no-show, after initially voicing his excitement.

"Barcelona is a special place to go and play," he said in May, per United’s website. "I had some great nights there but also had some difficult nights there to be honest with you.

"I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be nice to spend a weekend with the other players and the football is always the key part of it but I’ll tell you after the game if it’s enjoyable or not!"

Although considering the scoreline from the first leg, perhaps he’s not needed.

Could Ronaldinho still play at a high level today? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms