Gordon Hayward is one of the biggest free agents of the summer, set to meet with three teams vying for his services beginning with a visit to the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The Boston Celtics, the favorite to sign Hayward should he decide it's time to move on from the Utah Jazz, sit down with Gordon on Sunday and will surely bring along his former college coach and current Boston coach Brad Stevens.

Hayward wraps up his meetings by returning to Utah to meet with the Jazz on Monday, who can offer him more guaranteed money with an additional year, as well as the chance to continue building what looks like one of the best up-and-coming teams in the league. There's one condition Hayward has reportedly asked for from Utah if he does return, though.

The Jazz have more than Hayward's free agency to worry about, and Gordon knows that. Joe Ingles and George Hill are two key free agents for Utah, and Hayward is asking for the Jazz to bring one of them back if he does return.

Gordon "really wants" the Jazz to re-sign Hill, one of the top free agent point guards of the 2017 class, according to Utah Jazz beat reporter Jody Genessy. It's so important to Hayward, in fact, that his "decision could hinge on that."

That's a sensible stance from Hayward, who shouldn't be interested in the franchise taking a step back competitively if he decides to stay put. Hill is coming off a career year, averaging 16.9 points and 4.2 assists while shooting 40.3 percent from deep. Teams are going to be knocking down his door to get not only his offensive production, but defensive expertise.

Hill made $8 million with the Jazz last season and will definitely be looking at a raise from wherever he signs this summer. Utah may have to get crafty to make space for both Hayward and Hill, but there's reason to believe it's a definite possibility that the Jazz can make that happen.

Whether Hill wants to stay in Utah is the big question in this equation. The Jazz can want to placate Hayward, but if Hill's decided it's time for a change of jerseys, Utah could be in trouble when it comes time to convince Gordon to stay.

It's going to be an interesting week, and wherever he lands Gordon's sure to make an immediate impact. He's one of the best forwards in the NBA and he's making one of the biggest decisions of his life in a few short days.