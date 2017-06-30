GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Claudio Ranieri weighs in on Gianluigi Donnarumma debate

Football News
24/7

With no European club football action until August, the summer transfer window has taken center stage.

There have already been a number of sagas that have got fans talking. The biggest perhaps came a few weeks ago when reports suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Real Madrid. 

The Portuguese star was apparently so upset with tax fraud allegations that he was said to be ready to leave Spain altogether, putting Manchester United on high alert. 

However, the 32-year-old remained silent while on international duty at the Confederations Cup and it appears that he will now stay at Madrid. 

AS Monaco's young star Kylian Mbappe has also been making headlines across the continent. The 18-year-old Frenchman has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Real already. 

The interest is understandable as he scored 26 goals in 44 games, leading Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League semi-finals.   

However, with a price tag of around £100 million, it remains to be seen if any club will actually pay that much for him.   

Another young player who's been making headlines over the last few months is AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.   

AC Milan v AS Roma - Serie A

He caused a lot of controversy after rejecting a five-year contract offer worth over €50 million to stay in Italy, instead opting to leave the club.

Many fans and pundits can't believe the 18-year-old turned that down and Donnarumma recently had fake money thrown at him during a match at the Under 21 European Championships.  

Since rejecting Milan, he's been linked with a move to Madrid himself and lost many followers who believe he's choosing money over the love of the game.

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A

However, former Leicester City manager and fellow Italian, Claudio Ranieri, has jumped to the defense of Donnarumma this week, with many still calling his actions betrayal.

"I am with Donnarumma and Raiola," he told Gazzetta dello Sport, as per Goal.  

"This is nothing to do with money and it is ridiculous to talk about a betrayal. It is not about money because the offer from the Rossoneri leaders is excellent.

Sevilla FC v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

"It is a matter of ambition, a professional career path.

"It is normal to have doubts, yet they accuse him of being a traitor. If he stays, it will be a tremendous act of love for the Rossoneri world."

Those are some pretty powerful words from the new Nantes boss. However, it's unlikely they'll be of much comfort to Milan fans, should Donnarumma leave as expected. 

