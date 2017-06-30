The Golden State Warriors have another summer with a major decision in front of them, potentially on the brink of splitting ways with Andre Iguodala.

The 2015 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player is set to test the free agent market and will have no shortage of suitors. Nine teams have already been linked as interested in the versatile two-time champion, and the Warriors going to have a difficult time retaining one of the core pieces of their potential dynasty.

Golden State will have to consider its options should Iguodala leave and sign what could be the final major contract of his career, and the sharp front office has already had internal discussions about which free agent they'd like to target if Andre takes his talents elsewhere.

The Warriors have keyed in on San Antonio Spurs unrestricted free agent center Dewayne Dedmon, reports Sam Amick of USA Today Sports. While Dedmon doesn't come with the all-around game on the wings that Iguodala has, he'd be a sensible fit at center where the Warriors are arguably the weakest.

The team has gotten by by playing small ball while using Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee in spot minutes. Dedmon would be an immediate upgrade at center, and if the Spurs put their belief in the undrafted big man, that's as good as sign as any that the Warriors are barking up the right tree.

Losing Iguodala would be no small blow to the Warriors, though. The only reason this is even a discussion is the exorbitant repeaters luxury tax that Golden State reportedly isn't ready to throw money at. Dedmon might be a smart alternative that addresses a different need on the roster.

That's the luxury the Warriors have at this point. Signing Kevin Durant put the franchise over the top, and a 16-1 run through the NBA Playoffs was proof positive that Golden State is downright dominant. Beating the Warriors in the NBA Finals looked impossible, even to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Iguodala has been a big part of that, brought in to be the point forward the team desperately needed several years ago. Now, one of the best sixth men in the NBA could be the Swiss army knife for another lucky team. It's unlikely to come cheap if he does leave the Warriors, though.

Dedmon is an interesting response by the Warriors, who would lean on the seven-footer's defense to help make up for the loss of Iguodala.