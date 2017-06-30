It was always going to be a busy summer at Arsenal.

Towards the back end of last season, all the talk surrounded the future of manager Arsene Wenger. Fans were split between those that wanted him to stay and those that wanted him to go.

In the end, the Frenchman agreed a two-year contract extension at the Emirates to keep him at the club until 2019.

Article continues below

Once that was all settled, attentions could finally turn to the players on the pitch. After suffering disappointment through most of the season, Arsenal did win the FA Cup to finish strong.

However, finishing fifth in the league and failing to qualify for next season's Champions League is not good enough and improvements must be made.

Article continues below

But before he can bring more players in, Wenger should concentrate on securing the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

The two star players are both out of contract in 2018, meaning if they don't sign up now and do stay one more year, they could leave on a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal will be desperate to hold on to them, but with both stalling on new contracts, it will be better to cash in now rather than lose them for nothing next year.

Although this news is potentially bad for Gunners fans, rumours of a move for Alexandre Lacazette will have excited them this week.

It's suggested that they are close to landing the Lyon striker for a club record fee. For a man that's scored 100 goals in 203 league appearances for his club, it would be money well spent.

And according to Telegraph journalist Jason Burt, it could be a deal done very quickly.

He posted on Twitter: "Hope is now that Arsenal can agree Lacazette deal on Monday. As previously reported little chance that they will get Lemar from Monaco."

With a tense summer expected at the Emirates, this news will certainly excite fans, even though they're expected to miss out on AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

Signing Lacazette would also soften the blow of losing either Sanchez or Ozil and it's heavily reported that at least one will leave.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms