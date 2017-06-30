Form is temporary, class is permanent.

Ronaldinho confirmed as much with an exceptional performance in Thursday’s charity match between Barcelona and Manchester United legends at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian was on the losing side - Man United won 3-1 - but it was simply a joy to watch him pulling the strings and showing off his array of skills.

Jesper Blomqvist will never forget when Ronaldinho sat him down in humiliating fashion.

Ronaldinho’s performance left Twitter amazed and one man in particular who was impressed was Man United’s Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman replied to a video of Ronaldinho’s incredible skill on Blomqvist by writing: “The best @10Ronaldinho”.

A popular opinion, that.

Ronaldinho, who met Martial’s teammate Marcus Rashford earlier in the week, responded to the 21-year-old’s tweet with the respect emoji.

Watch: Ronaldinho's skill

Ronaldinho was incredible

No doubt Ronaldinho was one of the players Martial used to watch during his childhood. The former Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan playmaker won the Ballon d’Or in 2005 and many believe he would be the undisputed GOAT if he had a higher level of dedication.

Man United could have signed Ronaldinho

While Ronaldinho was lining up against a Manchester United side, he had the chance during his career to play for the Premier League giants.

Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to sign the World Cup winner 14 years ago but, as Sir Alex Ferguson would later reveal, United’s former chief executive couldn’t get the deal over the line.

"It was disappointing not to get Ronaldinho," Ferguson admitted, per the Manchester Evening News.

"There was a problem with his brother, who was his agent, but Peter Kenyon, who was chief executive then, didn't get the job done."

Did rain cost United?

To add to the dismay of Man United fans, Quinton Fortune recently suggested that the Manchester rain ruined the club’s chances of signing Ronaldinho.

"I think we got it wrong by bringing Ronaldinho in at the wrong time of year as it was raining that day he arrived at Manchester Airport," he said.

"If we’d have timed it with the right day, it could have been a different story.

"It would have been absolutely amazing to have him here. He’s one of the greatest players ever to play football and entertained with his skill, fun and joy.”

