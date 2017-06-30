Klay Thompson is a two-time NBA champion, Splash Brother, one of the best basketball players in the world and in line to make an astounding $80 million over the next ten years.

It took one brilliant decision from Thompson to reach this point, with Klay finalizing a deal with Chinese athletic apparel and shoe company Anta that's going to make him a wealthier man. Thompson joined the brand three years ago and his career has only taken off from that point.

Signing with Anta initially looked like a strange decision from Klay, who seemed primed to become a star in the NBA. He did become a star, and with him he brought the Anta brand incredible profitably in China while he and the Warriors became the face of the NBA.

Signing Thompson has been a stroke of genius for Anta, selling over 500,000 pairs of his first signature shoe, the KT1, according to Nick DePaula of Nick Kicks. The decision has paid off for both sides, and now they're enjoying their success together.

Klay signed the contract while he's in China, celebrating his championship and new contract. Perhaps that's why he was seen dancing to some electronic dance music while he's taking in being overseas:

Thompson explained his decision to sign with Anta years ago on the Nice Kicks Cast, revealing that he felt he'd have a better opportunity being the leader of a lesser-known brand in China rather than trying to find his way in a flooded market in the United States.

“I knew with the other brands in the States, whether it was Nike or adidas, it was going to be tough for me to get a signature shoe. I knew with Anta, I would have so much input creatively. I was going to hopefully be the Michael Jordan one day of Anta.

"That really resonated with me, and knowing that I could be really big in China, that was really cool to me. The shoe market sometimes is overflooded in the States, and I thought, ‘Well, why not branch out and be global,'” Thompson said.

Branch out and be global Klay has, and people certainly buy shoes no matter where they live. Thompson, one of the core pieces of a Warriors team set to be a dynasty in the NBA, has just about everything going for him right now.

He took a calculated business risk that's paying off in a major way now.