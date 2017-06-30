The Minnesota Timberwolves have emerged as one of the most active teams heading into free agency, making another major trade as they move toward a brighter future.

The Timberwolves are trading Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz in exchange for the rights to the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2018 first-round pick, reports Marc Stein and Tim McMahon of ESPN. The Oklahoma City first round pick was acquired by the Jazz in the trade that sent Enes Kanter to the Thunder.

It's another huge move from the Timberwolves, who acquired Jimmy Butler in the hours leading up to the NBA Draft. Now, they've traded away their franchise point guard in exchange for a future draft selection that's top-14 protected.

The trade is surprising for both sides. The Timberwolves aren't receiving very much back for Rubio, but the deal was clearly driven by the need to clear additional salary cap space ahead of free agency. Ricky was set to make $14.8 million next season as an expiring contract.

The Jazz got ahead of a potential roster issue, adding a starting quality point guard before George Hill becomes an unrestricted free agent. Hill is coming off a career year and is drawing interest from teams around the league, possibly leaving the Jazz high and dry.

Utah now has a player in place to fill that void, which may help in their pitch to Gordon Hawyard. Hayward had informed the Jazz that, if he were to say in Utah, he also wanted Hill to return alongside him. That appears to be a dream down the drain with Rubio now locked in.

That could be a good enough secondary option for Hawyard, though, according to Jazz beat reporter Jody Genessy:



Rubio put up career years last season for Minnesota, averaging 11.1 points, 9.1 assists and solid defense throughout the year. The biggest red flag in his game is his inability to space the floor, a 31.5 percent career three-point shooter who isn't great from mid-range either.

This puts the Timberwolves in position to chase a new point guard in the summer, with players like Kyle Lowry, Jeff Teague, Jrue Holiday and of course Hill on the market. Lowry, in particular, would be a significant upgrade for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves aren't holding back while the build a new future around Butler, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Jazz made a surprising move, but it may have been a preemptive strike before Hill signs elsewhere.

Utah has its free agency meeting with Hayward on Monday and can sell a future with Rubio as opposed to the uncertainty of whether Hill would be returning.