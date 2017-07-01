Since the season concluded, Paul George's name has been on everybody's lips after the Indiana Pacers star informed the franchise that he would not be re-signing with them and will become a free agent in 2018.

It became clear that the Pacers had no choice but to immediately enter into trade negotiations with teams to get something in return for their departing superstar.

The Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers have all had discussions with Indiana in recent weeks and may or may not have put offers to them.

It was widely expected that a deal would eventually be struck with one of that trio but that hasn't proved to be the case as the Pacers agreed a shock trade for George in the early hours of this morning.

As reported by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Indiana has agreed to trade PG13 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in return for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

It was a deal and a team that nobody expected and has taken everybody by surprise, but it represents a good move for OKC.

Despite the 27-year-old's desire to sign with the Lakers as a free agent next year, the Thunder couldn't pass up a golden opportunity to pair George with the 2016-17 MVP, Russell Westbrook. Especially as they have given up very little to get the deal done.

This trade finally ends weeks of speculation surrounding the four-time All-Star who had committed to seeing out his final year in Indy.

After losing Kevin Durant, Westbrook will be delighted to see another small forward of high calibre join him in Oklahoma City and it will create another superstar duo in the Western Conference following Chris Paul's move to the Houston Rockets to team up with James Harden.

George's departure to the Thunder sees another star leave the Eastern Conference and head for the west after Jimmy Butler's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The All-Star teams may look more unbalanced next season as a result.

For OKC, it was important that they secured a marquee player to pair with Westbrook as he will also become a free agent in 2018 and will need convincing to remain with the organisation for the long-term.

The dynamic point-guard is eligible to sign a five-year extension now and qualifies to earn the 'super-max' of over $200m. It remains to be seen whether this show of intent from OKC will be enough to get him to commit.