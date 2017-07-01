GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

Clive Woodward.

Sir Clive Woodward names the Lions player that can rattle New Zealand

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The British and Irish Lions have had mixed fortunes on their 2017 tour of New Zealand. 

They gave the All Blacks a game for 50 minutes of the first test last Saturday but eventually lost 30-15. 

Warren Gatland's team have beaten the Crusaders, Maori All Blacks and the Chiefs this June, but also lost to the Highlanders and the Blues.   

Article continues below

They also threw away a 31-17 lead to draw with the Hurricanes. Although it wasn't the perfect preparation for the second test against New Zealand, the Lions will be looking for revenge.

With the luxury of picking players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, there's plenty of competition for every position in the starting XV.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

Anthony Martial tweets after Ronaldinho's epic skill - Ronaldinho responds

Anthony Martial tweets after Ronaldinho's epic skill - Ronaldinho responds

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Gatland has made a number of changes to the side that will take on the All Blacks, including dropping captain Peter O'Mahony, preferring Sam Warburton as flanker instead.

That was a controversial decision, but one that he hopes will pay off. After already losing the first test, the Lions need to win on Saturday to keep the series alive. 

The team will match up against Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, who form the world's best second-row pairing, amongst other current greats of the game.

New Zealand v Argentina

But England legend Sir Clive Woodward believes the Lions have a secret weapon. Flanker Maro Itoje.

The 22-year-old was left out of the starting lineup for the first test, which many suggest was Gatland's biggest error last week, but he's back for the second. 

Writing in a piece for the Daily Mail, Woodward suggested that the Saracen has the firepower to rattle the world's best rugby team.

Blues v British & Irish Lions

"His selection should help the Lions meet fire with fire in the very area where New Zealand were most impressive last week," he said.  

"To counter New Zealand, among many other things, the Lions must try and dilute the Retallick effect and Itoje's athleticism and combative nature could help achieve that."

It's pretty high praise from the coach that won the World Cup with England in 2003. However, when Woodward took the Lions to New Zealand in 2005, they lost the series 3-0.   

British And Irish Lions Mark Cueto Is Stopped By N

Gatland will be hoping to avoid the same fate this time round and picking Itoje may give him a chance of doing so. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ireland Rugby
England Rugby
Jonny Wilkinson
Wales Rugby
Scotland Rugby
Rugby Union
British & Irish Lions

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Anthony Martial tweets after Ronaldinho's epic skill - Ronaldinho responds

Anthony Martial tweets after Ronaldinho's epic skill - Ronaldinho responds

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Here's how quickly Arsenal could sign Alexandre Lacazette [Telegraph]

Here's how quickly Arsenal could sign Alexandre Lacazette [Telegraph]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again