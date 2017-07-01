The British and Irish Lions have had mixed fortunes on their 2017 tour of New Zealand.

They gave the All Blacks a game for 50 minutes of the first test last Saturday but eventually lost 30-15.

Warren Gatland's team have beaten the Crusaders, Maori All Blacks and the Chiefs this June, but also lost to the Highlanders and the Blues.

Article continues below

They also threw away a 31-17 lead to draw with the Hurricanes. Although it wasn't the perfect preparation for the second test against New Zealand, the Lions will be looking for revenge.

With the luxury of picking players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, there's plenty of competition for every position in the starting XV.

Article continues below

Gatland has made a number of changes to the side that will take on the All Blacks, including dropping captain Peter O'Mahony, preferring Sam Warburton as flanker instead.

That was a controversial decision, but one that he hopes will pay off. After already losing the first test, the Lions need to win on Saturday to keep the series alive.

The team will match up against Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, who form the world's best second-row pairing, amongst other current greats of the game.

But England legend Sir Clive Woodward believes the Lions have a secret weapon. Flanker Maro Itoje.

The 22-year-old was left out of the starting lineup for the first test, which many suggest was Gatland's biggest error last week, but he's back for the second.

Writing in a piece for the Daily Mail, Woodward suggested that the Saracen has the firepower to rattle the world's best rugby team.

"His selection should help the Lions meet fire with fire in the very area where New Zealand were most impressive last week," he said.

"To counter New Zealand, among many other things, the Lions must try and dilute the Retallick effect and Itoje's athleticism and combative nature could help achieve that."

It's pretty high praise from the coach that won the World Cup with England in 2003. However, when Woodward took the Lions to New Zealand in 2005, they lost the series 3-0.

Gatland will be hoping to avoid the same fate this time round and picking Itoje may give him a chance of doing so.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms