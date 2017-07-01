Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Manchester United fans will remember what Zlatan Ibrahimovic achieved during his one season at Od Trafford, rather than recalling how it ended.

The Swede was superb for the Red Devils, scoring 28 goals in all competitions and playing a crucial part in the club winning the Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League.

Man United were widely expected to trigger a deal in Ibrahimovic’s contract that would extend his one-year contract. But those hopes vanished when he suffered a serious knee injury against Anderlecht in April.

Ibrahimovic ruptured his anterior and posterior cruciate ligament and could be sidelined until 2018.

It came as little surprise when Man United decided to release the 35-year-old. A sad ending to what was a brilliant, albeit brief, spell.

The striker, whose contract expired yesterday, posted a video of himself kicking a football, reminding everybody that his latest setback is only a minor hiccup in his stellar career.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star marked his final day as a United player by posting a brilliant message on Instagram.

He posted an image of himself celebrating his goal against Blackburn Rovers, adding the caption: “I came. I said. I conquered.”

It’s a spot on assessment of his Man United career. Twenty-eight goals and the 31st, 32nd and 33rd trophies, he’ll remember his time at Old Trafford fondly.

Interest from MLS and Serie A

As for what’s next, Ibra won’t be short of suitors. He’s been linked with a move to the MLS, while Spanish outlet Sport reported that Diego Simeone is keen to bring the forward to Atletico Madrid when the club’s transfer ban ends in 2018.

Ibrahimovic’s agent, Mino Raiola, admitted last week that several clubs are interested in the player, including clubs from Italy.

"Many clubs are interested in Ibrahimovic, from MLS in the USA, but also in Italy would be possible," Raiola said, per ESPN.

"Napoli? Everything is possible, but I think Napoli will not be his next club."

Ibrahimovic has carried an extra incentive to impress at every club he’s played for - several doubted that he would succeed in the Premier League - and whichever team signs him will be getting a player eager to prove that his knee injury won’t ruin his career.

