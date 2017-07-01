GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Antonio Conte.

Chelsea planning £125 million spree on three key players

With the transfer window officially opening today, Europe's top clubs are scrambling to complete their business early. 

Champions League winners Real Madrid have already caused a few headlines this summer. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was ready to leave Los Blancos. 

He was reportedly so unhappy with tax fraud allegations that he was said to be ready to leave Spain altogether, putting Manchester United on high alert. 

However, the world's best player was silent while on international duty with Portugal and the whole saga appears to be over, with the 32-year-old likely to stay at Madrid. 

It wasn't just a potential exit from Real that gained attention last month. AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Spain, along with one to Liverpool and Arsenal. 

But with his price tag of around £100 million, it's unlikely anyone, even Real, will pay that for an 18-year-old, no matter how special. 

One team that are willing to spend over £100 million this summer though is Chelsea. That is, at least, according to the Telegraph

Antonio Conte's side stormed to the Premier League title last season, finishing well clear of closest rivals Tottenham.  

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

However, they had a slightly easier campaign last year, without playing European football. Because they didn't qualify for either competition, they had far fewer midweek games than their rivals.  

But now they're returning to the Champions League, the Blues will want to bring in world class reinforcements to challenge with the elite clubs during the next campaign.

According to the paper, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Alex Sandro are the men that Roman Abramovich is willing to spend up to £125 million on.  

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-JUVENTUS

It will cost around £35 million to secure Bakayoko from Monaco and £30 million for AS Roma's Rudiger. That's not a bad deal for those two.

Sandro then is the expensive part of Chelsea's plan. The Telegraph suggests that the club will step up negotiations for the left-back next week and his fee could rise to over £60 million.    

Juventus FC v AS Roma - Serie A

All three players together then, could cost over £125 million. But with Chelsea likely to lose Nemanja Matic on top of Nathan Ake, it appears to be money well spent.    

