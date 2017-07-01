Official online NBA destination in the UK

Paul George.

Twitter reacts to Paul George's trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Before free agency had even begun, news quickly filtered through the NBA that the Indiana Pacers had agreed to trade superstar Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne first reported the deal and as you'd expect, it sent social media into a frenzy. In return for George, the Pacers will acquire Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

OKC is widely viewed as the big winner here as they were not forced to give up a star or even any draft picks to get one of the best players in the league.

Of course, the deal comes with a risk as George has his heart set on a move to the Los Angeles Lakers when he becomes a free agent in 2018, which is why the Pacers couldn't get a better trade package with teams reluctant to 'rent' the small forward for a season.

Twitter has become the go-to source for free agency news but those in the NBA circles didn't have to wait until 12:01am - when free agency talks can officially begin - to jump on and see what was happening as the Pacers got the ball rolling early.

In classic Twitter fashion, the reactions to the PG13 trade were quick, funny and very interesting. But the overriding feeling was one of shock.

George's now former teammate Myles Turner had one of the best tweets of the night, which summed up the mood in Indiana quite well.

Other NBA players also chimed in, including Dwyane Wade, C.J. McCollum, Rudy Gobert and social media king Joel Embiid who saw Indiana's misfortune as a perfect opportunity for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Even recently traded players Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams - who joined the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the Chris Paul trade to the Houston Rockets - weighed in and acknowledged the competition that's building in the Western Conference.

There was also surprise among some respected NBA reporters with David Aldridge of TNT putting it best.

Of course, there were great reactions from fans too as well as posts relating to Russell Westbrook.

The tweet of the night, however, belonged to the Oklahoma City Police Department who trolled the Pacers with a perfectly delivered post which declared the trade a "theft" and garnered over 35,000 retweets. 

Social media once again proves to be the best place to get instant reaction to a breaking news story and a year on from Kevin Durant's departure to the Golden State Warriors, OKC fans can certainly enjoy this a little more.

Topics:
Eastern Conference
NBA
Paul George
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Northwest Division
Western Conference
Russell Westbrook
Oklahoma City Thunder

