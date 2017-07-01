Germany showed that their success on the international stage will probably continue for at least another decade with victory over Spain in the European Under-21 Championship final on Friday.

Mitchell Weiser scored the only goal as Germany secured their first title since 2009.

They faced an exciting young Spain side that included Hector Bellerin, Saul Niguez, Dani Ceballos, Gerard Deulofeu and Marco Asensio but outclassed their opponents in Poland.

Article continues below

It’s worth remembering that Germany’s senior side faces Chile in the Confederations Cup final on Sunday.

They’re not bad at producing good footballers, are they?

Article continues below

The tributes came flooding in following Germany’s victory, with Gary Lineker, Mats Hummels and Leroy Sane all tweeting.

Sane's tweet translates to: “Outstanding! 👏🏾🇩🇪👏🏾 What a performance from the whole team! 🏆”.

Bittersweet ending for Bellerin

It was a bittersweet tournament for Arsenal’s Bellerin, who announced before the competition that he would donate £50 to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire for every minute he played.

Bellerin, 22, played 360 minutes, so he raised £18,000 in a tremendous effort.

Bellerin is trolled for what he did with runners-up medal

It was impossible not to spot what happened when Spain’s players received their runners-up medals.

When Kepa Arrizabalaga, Niguez and Sandro Ramirez, who were ahead of Bellerin in the queue, had medals placed around their necks, they immediately took them off.

So too did Ceballos and Inaki Williams, who followed the right-back.

But Bellerin decided to keep his on - and he was immediately trolled for doing so.

Besides the typical jokes about Arsenal's lack of medals in recent years, some even suggested it showed a loser's mentality.

Check out the footage and the reaction on Twitter below.

Bellerin is trolled on Twitter

Kuntz: 'We had a plan and we executed it'

After the contest, Germany coach Stefan Kuntz revealed that he told his players before the tournament to ensure they would be remembered for winning the tournament.

“We had a plan and we executed it really well. My team is not easy to play against,” he said, per The Guardian.

“Before the tournament, I told my players if you win something like this, everybody will remember you. The penalty shootout against England was watched by close to 10 million people in Germany so my players have made an outstanding reputation for themselves.”

Did Bellerin show a loser's mentality by keeping his medal on? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms